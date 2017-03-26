Family of missing ex-FBI agent files ...

Family of missing ex-FBI agent files lawsuit against Iran

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

The family of a former FBI agent who went missing in Iran a decade ago on an unauthorized CIA assignment has filed a lawsuit against the Islamic Republic, accusing it of using "cold, cynical and false denials" to torture his loved ones. The lawsuit by Robert Levinson's family in U.S. federal court comes years after the last hostage photos and video of the 69-year-old investigator surfaced in emails they say were sent by Iran so the country "would not be held responsible for his ultimate fate."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP at war with itself (Mar '16) 4 min Tm Cln 3,401
News Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen... 7 min tomin cali 1
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 8 min Stop the Hate 25,249
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... 9 min Johnson 39
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 10 min IND 262,115
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 13 min USAsince1680 1,509,105
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... 15 min Johnson 61
News Ellison says Democrats must fight Republicans a... 20 min DR X 82
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 54 min District 1 239,545
News Collapse of Obamacare repeal plan puts Freedom ... 1 hr Maria 128
Gay Skype !! 2 hr danny2222q 105
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,700 • Total comments across all topics: 279,841,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC