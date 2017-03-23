Ex-US Rep. Stockman expects to be 'vindicated' on charges
Former U.S. Rep. Steve Stockman says he expects "to be vindicated" on allegations he conspired with staffers to bilk conservative foundations out of at least $775,000 that was meant for charitable purposes and voter education. After a court hearing Friday, Stockman told reporters he didn't intend to plead guilty or enter into a plea agreement.
|
