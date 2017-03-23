Ex-US Rep. Stockman expects to be 'vi...

Ex-US Rep. Stockman expects to be 'vindicated' on charges

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

Former U.S. Rep. Steve Stockman says he expects "to be vindicated" on allegations he conspired with staffers to bilk conservative foundations out of at least $775,000 that was meant for charitable purposes and voter education. After a court hearing Friday, Stockman told reporters he didn't intend to plead guilty or enter into a plea agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Collapse of Obamacare repeal plan puts Freedom ... 11 min spud 96
News Ellison says Democrats must fight Republicans a... 13 min JRoy 6
News Teresi Speaks Out Against Proposed Cut In CDBG ... 19 min IHL 4
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 20 min payme 5,384
News Ron Jackson: US lawbreakers reason for illegal ... 22 min jerry 7
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 24 min JRB 239,458
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 26 min River Tam 220,664
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 39 min Grey Ghost 1,508,812
Gay Skype !! 3 hr Lovesex 96
News Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate... 8 hr jonjedi 743
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,862 • Total comments across all topics: 279,825,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC