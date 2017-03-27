Environmental groups vowing to fight Trump climate actions
Environmental groups that have hired scores of new lawyers in recent months are prepared to go to court to fight a sweeping executive order from President Donald Trump that eliminates many restrictions on fossil fuel production and would roll back his predecessor's plans to curb global warming. But they said they'll take their first battle to the court of public opinion.
That's the problem with governing by executive order.... it can be completely over turned with another executive order.
Funny these same tree huggers didn't seem to care when those executive orders came doen on THEIR side of the issue....
They are promising violence if necessary on the pipeline. Hope they don't bring a Soros sign to a gun fight.
#3
That's fine, they will just have to do it with their own money soon.
If the resistance fighters can just sabotage a few pipelines and cause some major leaks, that would show people how much they truly love mother earth.
#5
Sadly, that is how it appears some of them think.
