Ellison says Democrats must fight Republicans at all levels
There are 14 comments on the The Gazette story from 14 hrs ago, titled Ellison says Democrats must fight Republicans at all levels. In it, The Gazette reports that:
Democrats need to prepare for an ongoing fight against Republicans at all levels of government, not just the White House, their newly appointed deputy national chairman said on Saturday. "We can't just say it's all about Trump," Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., said at the New Hampshire Democratic Party's annual meeting.
#1 14 hrs ago
Because that is the nature of liberals.. We noticed.
Are your kids going to join up when it comes to Civil War?...because I don't feel like budging in the face of such arrogance.
#2 12 hrs ago
Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn = Muslim (AKA Sheep in wolf's clothing). Cannot trust him.
#3 12 hrs ago
Democrats aren't fighters. We need more reason and common sense in politics.
#4 11 hrs ago
This sob needs to be looked in to. I think he has ties to radical Islam.
#5 8 hrs ago
Ellison, like other Muslims, waits for the opportune moment of several violent Islamic attacks to make this announcement. It is not without intent and subtext of approval for those vicious attacks.
United States
#6 4 hrs ago
THIS DIVIDER is like all socialist/communist/marxist/li beral asshats of late. Just destroy for the sake of destroying.
#7 4 hrs ago
Democrats are bigots. They're the anarchists who disrupt all Trump rallies. They're anti cop, anti soldier and anti worker.They're the idiots who set themselves on fire while burning the American flag. Democrats are a danger to our country. You idiots are still "with her". Viva Trump
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
691
Location hidden
#8 3 hrs ago
No wonder you lost. You have not shown common sense since Kennedy.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
691
Location hidden
#9 3 hrs ago
Well he is a liberal, and their last two candidates had ties to radical Islam.
#10 1 hr ago
He's been waiting now over 9 years for a foreign extremist to attack in America.
#11 1 hr ago
Fortunately we've not been attacked in America by foreign extremist since the last Republican Congress under the last Republican president
#12 1 hr ago
Sorry to disappoint you but the Kennedys' nor does the Democrats represents my interest socially or economically in America as well as I represent myself.
#13 1 hr ago
But currently there's an administration in the White House sympathetic to White Nationalists and their supporters among many other groups are Neo Nazis, and under your perception they're not bigots?
I'm sure that being the current case in the West Wing has nothing to do with the policies attacking the browning of America
#14 1 hr ago
We've been attacked by Islamic extremists.
They would have been foreign extremist if Obama hadn't let them become citizens.
