There are 14 comments on the The Gazette story from 14 hrs ago, titled Ellison says Democrats must fight Republicans at all levels. In it, The Gazette reports that:

Democrats need to prepare for an ongoing fight against Republicans at all levels of government, not just the White House, their newly appointed deputy national chairman said on Saturday. "We can't just say it's all about Trump," Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., said at the New Hampshire Democratic Party's annual meeting.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 14 hrs ago
Because that is the nature of liberals.. We noticed.

Are your kids going to join up when it comes to Civil War?...because I don't feel like budging in the face of such arrogance.
anotherview

Temecula, CA

#2 12 hrs ago
Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn = Muslim (AKA Sheep in wolf's clothing). Cannot trust him.
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#3 12 hrs ago
Democrats aren't fighters. We need more reason and common sense in politics.
too much

Center Line, MI

#4 11 hrs ago
This sob needs to be looked in to. I think he has ties to radical Islam.
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#5 8 hrs ago
Ellison, like other Muslims, waits for the opportune moment of several violent Islamic attacks to make this announcement. It is not without intent and subtext of approval for those vicious attacks.

JRoy

United States

#6 4 hrs ago
THIS DIVIDER is like all socialist/communist/marxist/li beral asshats of late. Just destroy for the sake of destroying.
spud

Quarryville, PA

#7 4 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Democrats aren't fighters. We need more reason and common sense in politics.
Democrats are bigots. They're the anarchists who disrupt all Trump rallies. They're anti cop, anti soldier and anti worker.They're the idiots who set themselves on fire while burning the American flag. Democrats are a danger to our country. You idiots are still "with her". Viva Trump

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

691

Location hidden
#8 3 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Democrats aren't fighters. We need more reason and common sense in politics.
No wonder you lost. You have not shown common sense since Kennedy.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

691

Location hidden
#9 3 hrs ago
too much wrote:
This sob needs to be looked in to. I think he has ties to radical Islam.
Well he is a liberal, and their last two candidates had ties to radical Islam.

Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#10 1 hr ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Ellison, like other Muslims, waits for the opportune moment of several violent Islamic attacks to make this announcement. It is not without intent and subtext of approval for those vicious attacks.
He's been waiting now over 9 years for a foreign extremist to attack in America.
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#11 1 hr ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Well he is a liberal, and their last two candidates had ties to radical Islam.
Fortunately we've not been attacked in America by foreign extremist since the last Republican Congress under the last Republican president
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#12 1 hr ago
CodeTalker wrote:
No wonder you lost. You have not shown common sense since Kennedy.
Sorry to disappoint you but the Kennedys' nor does the Democrats represents my interest socially or economically in America as well as I represent myself.
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#13 1 hr ago
spud wrote:
Democrats are bigots. They're the anarchists who disrupt all Trump rallies. They're anti cop, anti soldier and anti worker.They're the idiots who set themselves on fire while burning the American flag. Democrats are a danger to our country. You idiots are still "with her". Viva Trump
But currently there's an administration in the White House sympathetic to White Nationalists and their supporters among many other groups are Neo Nazis, and under your perception they're not bigots?

I'm sure that being the current case in the West Wing has nothing to do with the policies attacking the browning of America
too much

Center Line, MI

#14 1 hr ago
Retribution wrote:
Fortunately we've not been attacked in America by foreign extremist since the last Republican Congress under the last Republican president
We've been attacked by Islamic extremists.

They would have been foreign extremist if Obama hadn't let them become citizens.
