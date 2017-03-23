Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police department
" A U.S. Marine Corps veteran who lost his legs below the knee after stepping on an explosive in Afghanistan is joining a suburban New York police department. After a graduation ceremony Friday, the 6-foot-1 , 215-pound rookie will be in a patrol car next week.
#1 5 hrs ago
I really admire anyone who refuses to let a disability get in the way of accomplishing their life goals. I wish this gentleman all the luck in the world.
#2 5 hrs ago
A real feel-good article but I doubt that the situation is good judgment in terms of public and officer safety. Socialist drugs for the masses. I wish they'd stop posting that here.
Nice to see him getting a job. I don't want to see him die in it and leave a family behind.
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,374
MILKY WAY
#3 32 min ago
My blind brother just got a job as a building inspector in NYC!
Only one story buildings though.
He's afraid that when he goes into buildings with elevators, he'll get the shaft.
