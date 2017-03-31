There are on the Surreycomet.co.uk story from 13 hrs ago, titled Donald Trump blasts Republican Freedom Caucus group. In it, Surreycomet.co.uk reports that:

Donald Trump has turned his fire on members of his own party, declaring after the failed healthcare push that the conservative Freedom Caucus group will hurt the entire Republican agenda. An early-morning tweet from Mr Trump highlighted the growing schism in a Republican party that controls the White House and both branches of Congress but appears to be teetering on the brink of a civil war.

