Donald Trump attacks conservative Republicans over healthcare bill failure

There are 9 comments on the The Belfast Telegraph story from 11 hrs ago, titled Donald Trump attacks conservative Republicans over healthcare bill failure. In it, The Belfast Telegraph reports that:

The bill was pulled from the House floor on Friday before a vote could take place in a humiliating political defeat for the president. Mr Trump initially focused his blame on Democrats for the failure and predicted a dire future for the current law.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 9 hrs ago
At the core of this rests the truth that there’s no way for tRump or Republicans to “fix” Obamacare.

Not unless they want to admit that the only way to do so is with true universal health care.

That’s the reason why their “plans” are so terrible; you can’t provide better, more affordable coverage as long as your model is based on a “for-profit” system.

It's impossible.

Republicans can keep dancing around that fact all they want, but this is really not a debatable issue.

As long as health insurance companies and hospitals are playing the bloodsport of viewing human beings as both revenue streams and expenses, human life will always come after profits.

Always.

NotSoDivineMsM

“The REAL Founding Fathers!!!!!”

Since: Jun 08

31,067

Oakland

#3 9 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
At the core of this rests the truth that there’s no way for tRump or Republicans to “fix” Obamacare.

Not unless they want to admit that the only way to do so is with true universal health care.

That’s the reason why their “plans” are so terrible; you can’t provide better, more affordable coverage as long as your model is based on a “for-profit” system.

It's impossible.

Republicans can keep dancing around that fact all they want, but this is really not a debatable issue.

As long as health insurance companies and hospitals are playing the bloodsport of viewing human beings as both revenue streams and expenses, human life will always come after profits.

Always.
Well said!!!!!!

GOFIGURE

Sellersburg, IN

#4 9 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
At the core of this rests the truth that there’s no way for tRump or Republicans to “fix” Obamacare.

Not unless they want to admit that the only way to do so is with true universal health care.

That’s the reason why their “plans” are so terrible; you can’t provide better, more affordable coverage as long as your model is based on a “for-profit” system.

It's impossible.

Republicans can keep dancing around that fact all they want, but this is really not a debatable issue.

As long as health insurance companies and hospitals are playing the bloodsport of viewing human beings as both revenue streams and expenses, human life will always come after profits.

Always.
Then what you want is non-profits or government rand organizations correct?

anonymous

New York, NY

#5 8 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
At the core of this rests the truth that there’s no way for tRump or Republicans to “fix” Obamacare.

Not unless they want to admit that the only way to do so is with true universal health care.

That’s the reason why their “plans” are so terrible; you can’t provide better, more affordable coverage as long as your model is based on a “for-profit” system.

It's impossible.

Republicans can keep dancing around that fact all they want, but this is really not a debatable issue.

As long as health insurance companies and hospitals are playing the bloodsport of viewing human beings as both revenue streams and expenses, human life will always come after profits.

Always.
And by the same token, government run programs that people depend on can be universally expected to become a political tool for coercion?

Face it. The reality is that we are a nation of complete, lunatic @holes who have collectively gone on a maniacal power grab before the free money runs out.

Civil war....soon.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#6 7 hrs ago
GOFIGURE wrote:
<quoted text>

Then what you want is non-profits or government rand organizations correct?
Spoken like a short sighted winger, there are intelligent ways of doing this one has grasp the concept of "insurance" somehow the wingers don't

FireyFellow44

United States

#7 7 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
At the core of this rests the truth that there’s no way for tRump or Republicans to “fix” Obamacare.

Not unless they want to admit that the only way to do so is with true universal health care.

That’s the reason why their “plans” are so terrible; you can’t provide better, more affordable coverage as long as your model is based on a “for-profit” system.

It's impossible.

Republicans can keep dancing around that fact all they want, but this is really not a debatable issue.

As long as health insurance companies and hospitals are playing the bloodsport of viewing human beings as both revenue streams and expenses, human life will always come after profits.

Always.
And now you speak out. Human lives are worthless to white people like Trump and his kind.

jonjedi

“It's me”

Since: Jan 17

4,572

Here

#8 3 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Spoken like a short sighted winger, there are intelligent ways of doing this one has grasp the concept of "insurance" somehow the wingers don't
The entire concept is too complicated for Trumpflakes.

jonjedi

Piscataway, NJ

#10 3 hrs ago
The parasites must go!
jonjedi

“It's me”

Since: Jan 17

4,572

Here

#11 3 hrs ago
Trump Shocks World, Calls For Paul Ryan To Step Down In Most Cowardly Way Possible

It's become pretty clear that Donald Trump likes to say a lot of things that he doesn’t really mean, take credit for things that are good, and blame others for things that are bad. This is also what children do, but I digress…

Trump also seems shady as hell in the way he goes after people when they aren't doing exactly as he pleases.

One of the most recent examples of this can be seen in what he is doing to Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) after the complete failure of the American Health Care Act and the inability to get the number of votes needed for it to pass.

Trump doesn't like to be seen as a failure, and god forbid he blame himself, so what is he doing? Seemingly blaming Paul Ryan.

Not only that, it looks as though Trump wants Ryan gone and out of the Speaker role, and he let America know this in the most cowardly way possible.

Trump cryptically, without much rhyme or reason, tells everyone to watch Judge Jeanine Pirro on Fox News.

Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump

Watch @JudgeJeanine on @FoxNews tonight at 9:00 P.M.

7:41 AM - 25 Mar 2017

Jeanine Pirro
@JudgeJeanine

"Paul Ryan needs to step down as speaker of the house.The reason? He failed to deliver the votes on his healthcare bill."
#openingstatement
9:21 PM - 25 Mar 2017

http://video.foxnews.com/v/5373332591001/...

