DoJ hands over information about Trump's wiretap claim to House intelligence committee
There are 10 comments on the The London Free Press story from 10 hrs ago, titled DoJ hands over information about Trump's wiretap claim to House intelligence committee. In it, The London Free Press reports that:
The Justice Department has given the House intelligence committee information it requested about President Donald Trump's bold but unsubstantiated claim of being wiretapped during the presidential election, but the committee chairman won't say what was received. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., declined to disclose details, saying only that the Justice Department had "fully complied" with the committee's request.
#1 9 hrs ago
Maybe the perverted, maladjusted Maddow can have another exposÃ© of what is in the DOJ report, yet again (as in Trump's IRS filing of 2005) before she/it knows what is in it. It seems millions of Leftist lunatics flock to hear what she imagines and conjures. This will show another illegal connection and receipt of illegal documents, so she/it can finally go to prison.
“Deadly Trump Virus Kills 60M ”
#3 9 hrs ago
That clanging sound is Cordwainer's conjugal visit ending, as the cell doors slam shut.
VERDICT: The DoJ's burnt offering to the Senate turned out to contain nothing but the lingering ashes of Trump's Presidency.
#4 4 hrs ago
Now the part-time so-called president is blaming his blatant lie on Fox "News", who rejected it wholesale.
Shep Smith: "Fox News knows of no evidence of any kind that POTUS was surveilled at any time in any way, full stop."
Or was it the evil British?
In an unusual step by the agency, it issued a statement saying the claims "should be ignored".
It said: "Recent allegations made by media commentator judge Andrew Napolitano about GCHQ being asked to conduct 'wiretapping' against the then president-elect are nonsense."
I do hope the incessant stream of lies vomiting forth from tRumps face don't hinder his backswing as he enjoys yet another round of golf on the taxpayers dime this weekend.
#5 3 hrs ago
Everyone knows it was Professor Plum, in the Library, with a Candlestick.
I saw it on Twitter, so it has to be the truth.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#6 3 hrs ago
More trash talk from the fake news clown. News at eleven.
#7 2 hrs ago
Do feel free to post the "real" news, cupcake.
Links & sources please.
Use extra paper if necessary.
Oh right, you can't.
SAD!!
“gun control takes two hands”
#8 2 hrs ago
<crap, how did I get on the buttsore whiner page....>
#9 2 hrs ago
Viva Trump!
#10 2 hrs ago
If Trump's claims have evidence, he needs to show it yesterday. If it is considered classified, then show it to the Democratic Party leadership and Republican Leadership.
Leadership is not making an allegation without evidence.
#11 1 hr ago
The dumbass can't figure out the most simple things.
Real news for a trumptard: https://twitter.com/POTUS...
