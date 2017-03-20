There are on the KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi story from 13 hrs ago, titled DOJ faults police response in 2015 Minneapolis protests. In it, KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi reports that:

People were protesting the fatal ... . FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office shows Jamar Clark of Minneapolis.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.