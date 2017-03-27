Democratic senator asks drugmakers ab...

Democratic senator asks drugmakers about opioid sales plans

There are 2 comments on the News Times story from 10 hrs ago, titled Democratic senator asks drugmakers about opioid sales plans. In it, News Times reports that:

In this March 14, 2017 file photo, Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo. listens on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Easy Answer

United States

#1 9 hrs ago
Drug companies have only one goal, sell as much as they can.

Doesn't matter who is helped or hurt.

And they love "the addicted" as much as Trump loves "the uneducated."

And oftentimes the two groups intersect.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,114

NYC

#3 7 hrs ago
Clearly, passing the new good healthcare plan by Paul Ryan and the GOP will give the GOP major victory and defeat to the Democrat losers and their failed Obamacare since healthcare is the one critical issue that makes all the difference. Thanks the Lord for Paul Ryan and the good GOP Congressmen who working together tirelessly to bring great private no-government healthcare system to each and every American and have him choose his own doctor and plan across state lines at affordable price. Ryan promise today sounds very much like the biblical prophecy about Tiger living peacefully with a lamb. The American people hate Obamacare because it costs thousands of dollars in fees and more than five thousand dollars in deductible before you get any money back, which means millions of American paying hefty fines to the IRS to avoid the devil healthcare of Obama, Pelosi, Hillary and Schumer. The new healthcare will be the great achievement of the GOP and will make them winners of the next elections of 2018, defeating the Democrats and their failed Obamacare time and again.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min Pete 262,552
News Trump takes aim at Obama's efforts to curb glob... 4 min Retribution 34
News Ellison says Democrats must fight Republicans a... 4 min Hillary got thumped 171
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... 4 min Frogface Kate 171
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Aithusa 1,509,755
News The Latest: Clinton faults Trump for low number... 7 min Fcvk tRump 1
News O'Reilly says he's distracted by congresswoman'... 21 min Fcvk tRump 8
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 23 min Justice Dale 239,565
Gay Skype !! 2 hr Davesmithgay 128
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,066 • Total comments across all topics: 279,887,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC