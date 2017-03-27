Democratic senator asks drugmakers about opioid sales plans
There are 2 comments on the News Times story from 10 hrs ago, titled Democratic senator asks drugmakers about opioid sales plans.
In this March 14, 2017 file photo, Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo. listens on Capitol Hill in Washington.
#1
Drug companies have only one goal, sell as much as they can.
Doesn't matter who is helped or hurt.
And they love "the addicted" as much as Trump loves "the uneducated."
And oftentimes the two groups intersect.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,114
NYC
#3
Clearly, passing the new good healthcare plan by Paul Ryan and the GOP will give the GOP major victory and defeat to the Democrat losers and their failed Obamacare since healthcare is the one critical issue that makes all the difference. Thanks the Lord for Paul Ryan and the good GOP Congressmen who working together tirelessly to bring great private no-government healthcare system to each and every American and have him choose his own doctor and plan across state lines at affordable price. Ryan promise today sounds very much like the biblical prophecy about Tiger living peacefully with a lamb. The American people hate Obamacare because it costs thousands of dollars in fees and more than five thousand dollars in deductible before you get any money back, which means millions of American paying hefty fines to the IRS to avoid the devil healthcare of Obama, Pelosi, Hillary and Schumer. The new healthcare will be the great achievement of the GOP and will make them winners of the next elections of 2018, defeating the Democrats and their failed Obamacare time and again.
