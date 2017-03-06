Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confe...

Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate monuments

There are 2 comments on the Daily Journal story from 9 hrs ago, titled Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate monuments.

A federal appeals court cleared the way Monday for the city of New Orleans to take down three Confederate-era monuments that have been a source of tension in the Southern city. A three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld a lower court's refusal to block the removal.

RustyS

Just try to imagine the horror and pain people feel when they see these monuments. This is a small step. Next, any mention of the Civil War, and these Confederates in particular, needs to be removed from all history books. It is progressively correct.
RushFan666

Just try to imagine the horror and pain people feel when they see these monuments. This is a small step. Next, any mention of the Civil War, and these Confederates in particular, needs to be removed from all history books. It is progressively correct.
The despair felt by the minority white supremacists must be unbearable.

Its hard to understand how NOLA went from a nice little town where people of color knew their rightful place in society, to an unrecognizable city controlled by a majority of citizens that once were denied the right to vote based on their race.

At some point, history books will explain the true reason for, and the impacts created, when a group of slave states tried to tear apart the country.
