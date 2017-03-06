Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate monuments
There are 2 comments on the Daily Journal story from 9 hrs ago, titled Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate monuments. In it, Daily Journal reports that:
A federal appeals court cleared the way Monday for the city of New Orleans to take down three Confederate-era monuments that have been a source of tension in the Southern city. A three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld a lower court's refusal to block the removal.
Since: Mar 09
11,032
The Left Coast
#1 1 hr ago
Just try to imagine the horror and pain people feel when they see these monuments. This is a small step. Next, any mention of the Civil War, and these Confederates in particular, needs to be removed from all history books. It is progressively correct.
Since: Oct 14
1,151
Location hidden
#2 24 min ago
The despair felt by the minority white supremacists must be unbearable.
Its hard to understand how NOLA went from a nice little town where people of color knew their rightful place in society, to an unrecognizable city controlled by a majority of citizens that once were denied the right to vote based on their race.
At some point, history books will explain the true reason for, and the impacts created, when a group of slave states tried to tear apart the country.
