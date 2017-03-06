There are on the Daily Journal story from 9 hrs ago, titled Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate monuments. In it, Daily Journal reports that:

A federal appeals court cleared the way Monday for the city of New Orleans to take down three Confederate-era monuments that have been a source of tension in the Southern city. A three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld a lower court's refusal to block the removal.

