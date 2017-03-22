Court asks who should lead prayer before government meeting
There are 3 comments on the Brandon Sun story from 5 hrs ago, titled Court asks who should lead prayer before government meeting.
That's a question a federal appeals court is wrestling with in a unique case examining the constitutional requirement of separating church and state. The case will likely eventually wind up before the Supreme Court.
Read more at Brandon Sun.
#1 5 hrs ago
I always assumed that praying was covered by the first amendment which guarantees freedom of speech and the free exercise of religion. People are so nitpicky nowadays!
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
75,746
Location hidden
#2 5 hrs ago
I don't care who does the prayer, but i want to be the one who rubs the head of a person with red hair for luck.
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,205
#3 4 hrs ago
The very words "Year of Our Lord" are used in our founding documents so it has to be a Christian since Jesus Christ is "Our Lord" born at the beginning of the C.E.(Christian Era). God will never acknowledge the prayers of those who refuse to acknowledge Him and His only begotten-son Jesus.
NOW is the time to get saved before The Rapture.
