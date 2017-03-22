Court asks who should lead prayer bef...

Court asks who should lead prayer before government meeting

There are 3 comments on the Brandon Sun story from 5 hrs ago, titled Court asks who should lead prayer before government meeting. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:

That's a question a federal appeals court is wrestling with in a unique case examining the constitutional requirement of separating church and state. The case will likely eventually wind up before the Supreme Court.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Hostis Publicus

Columbus, OH

#1 5 hrs ago
I always assumed that praying was covered by the first amendment which guarantees freedom of speech and the free exercise of religion. People are so nitpicky nowadays!

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,746

Location hidden
#2 5 hrs ago
I don't care who does the prayer, but i want to be the one who rubs the head of a person with red hair for luck.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,205

Casper, WY

#3 4 hrs ago
The very words "Year of Our Lord" are used in our founding documents so it has to be a Christian since Jesus Christ is "Our Lord" born at the beginning of the C.E.(Christian Era). God will never acknowledge the prayers of those who refuse to acknowledge Him and His only begotten-son Jesus.
NOW is the time to get saved before The Rapture.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... 4 min slick willie expl... 6
News Trump may have been monitored, says House intel... 7 min Christians In Na... 29
Gay Skype !! 12 min jakejohnson192 55
News Reporter Goes Where Liberal Media Won't, Asks S... 14 min slick willie expl... 31
News Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate... 18 min slick willie expl... 536
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 18 min Limbertwig 261,373
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 23 min Aura Mytha 220,509
News Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ... 32 min DR X 107
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,507,790
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Coffee Party 239,228
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,085 • Total comments across all topics: 279,746,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC