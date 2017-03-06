Congressman apologises over crude joke about Kellyanne Conway

Congressman apologises over crude jok...

Democrat Cedric Richmond made the joke during a comedy routine at last week's annual Washington Press Club Foundation congressional dinner.

Democrat Cedric Richmond made the joke during a comedy routine at last week's annual Washington Press Club Foundation congressional dinner. Citing a picture of Ms Conway kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office, Mr Richmond observed that Ms Conway looked "kind of familiar there in that position".

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,355

Lake Geneva, WI

#1 12 hrs ago
Couldn't help but wonder where all the "outrage" was from the left and the feminist crowd?

You KNOW if this were a Republican Congressman making a crude joke about a liberal woman the two aforementioned groups would have been foaming at the mouth over it.

Guess it's not about strong women in positions of power after all.....

Judged:

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hostis Publicus

Columbus, OH

#2 12 hrs ago
Why should he apologize?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Never Ending Mess

Beverly, MA

#3 12 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Couldn't help but wonder where all the "outrage" was from the left and the feminist crowd?

You KNOW if this were a Republican Congressman making a crude joke about a liberal woman the two aforementioned groups would have been foaming at the mouth over it.

Guess it's not about strong women in positions of power after all.....
Because Kellyanne is very accommodating to Trump's undisciplined manners, she shouldn't care what Cedric said either.

Things are so bad right now, that trying to be comedic about this train wreck of an administration is just not helpful.

Just cannot stomach anymore jokes about this freak who was elected by the mini-freaks he groomed through cult-like rallies.

North Korea is flexing its muscles, Russian oligarchs are laughing at us and plotting their next moves. Russian submarines are getting very close to our coastline with no reaction from our very wimpy Trump Puppet.

He just keeps spending our money to go to Florida every weekend.

Yeah, well oiled machine if your goal is to hand the United States over to our enemies.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,355

Lake Geneva, WI

#5 11 hrs ago
Never Ending Mess wrote:
<quoted text>

Because Kellyanne is very accommodating to Trump's undisciplined manners, she shouldn't care what Cedric said either.

Things are so bad right now, that trying to be comedic about this train wreck of an administration is just not helpful.

Just cannot stomach anymore jokes about this freak who was elected by the mini-freaks he groomed through cult-like rallies.

North Korea is flexing its muscles, Russian oligarchs are laughing at us and plotting their next moves. Russian submarines are getting very close to our coastline with no reaction from our very wimpy Trump Puppet.

He just keeps spending our money to go to Florida every weekend.

Yeah, well oiled machine if your goal is to hand the United States over to our enemies.
Right, cause Obama putting his hooves up on the Resolute Desk was the epitome of class and discipline.

Sounds like you'd better put that tin-foil hat back on before Trump's government beams more conspiratorial thoughts into your head from those black helicopters.

BTW, if a Republican had made a similar comment about someone like Valerie Jarret you'd be bellering like a stuck cow.....

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

342

Location hidden
#6 11 hrs ago
Never Ending Mess wrote:
<quoted text>

Because Kellyanne is very accommodating to Trump's undisciplined manners, she shouldn't care what Cedric said either.

Things are so bad right now, that trying to be comedic about this train wreck of an administration is just not helpful.

Just cannot stomach anymore jokes about this freak who was elected by the mini-freaks he groomed through cult-like rallies.

North Korea is flexing its muscles, Russian oligarchs are laughing at us and plotting their next moves. Russian submarines are getting very close to our coastline with no reaction from our very wimpy Trump Puppet.

He just keeps spending our money to go to Florida every weekend.

Yeah, well oiled machine if your goal is to hand the United States over to our enemies.
Well Gosh, at least he does not have his mother in law, the entourage and 20 bags of wookie food and stay of four floors of a luxury hotel. He is not billing himself you know.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

342

Location hidden
#7 11 hrs ago
Hostis Publicus wrote:
Why should he apologize?
It conflicts with the liberal war on women and shows the real feeling of liberals.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

United States

#8 11 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
It conflicts with the liberal war on women and shows the real feeling of liberals.
The alt-leftists have always hated strong independent women.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,141

Casper, WY

#9 10 hrs ago
FACT IS nobody has ever been more disrespectful of White House woodwork and furnishings than KENYAN-BORN OBAMA. The place had to be fumigated before our new First Lady will move in.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
too much

Center Line, MI

#11 8 hrs ago
Cedric where da white women?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#14 5 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
It conflicts with the liberal war on women and shows the real feeling of liberals.
Crying like a littleBitch isn't going to help your case, skippy.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#16 4 hrs ago
Never Ending Mess wrote:
<quoted text>

Because Kellyanne is very accommodating to Trump's undisciplined manners, she shouldn't care what Cedric said either.

.
That is what is known as blaming the victim..........
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

