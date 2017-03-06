Congressman apologises over crude joke about Kellyanne Conway
There are 11 comments on the Ealing Times story from 12 hrs ago, titled Congressman apologises over crude joke about Kellyanne Conway. In it, Ealing Times reports that:
Democrat Cedric Richmond made the joke during a comedy routine at last week's annual Washington Press Club Foundation congressional dinner. Citing a picture of Ms Conway kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office, Mr Richmond observed that Ms Conway looked "kind of familiar there in that position".
Read more at Ealing Times.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,355
#1 12 hrs ago
Couldn't help but wonder where all the "outrage" was from the left and the feminist crowd?
You KNOW if this were a Republican Congressman making a crude joke about a liberal woman the two aforementioned groups would have been foaming at the mouth over it.
Guess it's not about strong women in positions of power after all.....
#2 12 hrs ago
Why should he apologize?
#3 12 hrs ago
Because Kellyanne is very accommodating to Trump's undisciplined manners, she shouldn't care what Cedric said either.
Things are so bad right now, that trying to be comedic about this train wreck of an administration is just not helpful.
Just cannot stomach anymore jokes about this freak who was elected by the mini-freaks he groomed through cult-like rallies.
North Korea is flexing its muscles, Russian oligarchs are laughing at us and plotting their next moves. Russian submarines are getting very close to our coastline with no reaction from our very wimpy Trump Puppet.
He just keeps spending our money to go to Florida every weekend.
Yeah, well oiled machine if your goal is to hand the United States over to our enemies.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,355
#5 11 hrs ago
Right, cause Obama putting his hooves up on the Resolute Desk was the epitome of class and discipline.
Sounds like you'd better put that tin-foil hat back on before Trump's government beams more conspiratorial thoughts into your head from those black helicopters.
BTW, if a Republican had made a similar comment about someone like Valerie Jarret you'd be bellering like a stuck cow.....
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
342
Location hidden
#6 11 hrs ago
Well Gosh, at least he does not have his mother in law, the entourage and 20 bags of wookie food and stay of four floors of a luxury hotel. He is not billing himself you know.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
342
Location hidden
#7 11 hrs ago
It conflicts with the liberal war on women and shows the real feeling of liberals.
United States
#8 11 hrs ago
The alt-leftists have always hated strong independent women.
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,141
#9 10 hrs ago
FACT IS nobody has ever been more disrespectful of White House woodwork and furnishings than KENYAN-BORN OBAMA. The place had to be fumigated before our new First Lady will move in.
#11 8 hrs ago
Cedric where da white women?
#14 5 hrs ago
Crying like a littleBitch isn't going to help your case, skippy.
#16 4 hrs ago
That is what is known as blaming the victim..........
