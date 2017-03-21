Comedian won't run for New Jersey governor as Republican
There are 2 comments on the Times-Standard story from 9 hrs ago, titled Comedian won't run for New Jersey governor as Republican. In it, Times-Standard reports that:
A comedian best known for his Frank Sinatra impression on "Saturday Night Live" won't run as a Republican in New Jersey's upcoming governor's race, but Joe Piscopo says he is "more serious than ever" about joining the field as an independent. A longtime Democrat until recently and a backer of President Donald Trump, Piscopo's potential candidacy to replace Republican Gov. Chris Christie has been a constant question mark in New Jersey, which along with Virginia is one of only two governor's races in the U.S. this year.
#1 6 hrs ago
I like Piscopo so much more than that evil, hateful, dunce of a Senater....Al Franken. He had to cheat his way in and has done nothing for the people.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,424
#2 5 hrs ago
Why not run?
The people elected a joker twice between 2008 and 2016, so having a comedian as Governor shouldn't be such a stretch.
