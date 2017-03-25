.com | Security, parking, garbage peeve Ivanka's neighbours
Residents of a posh Washington neighbourhood say Ivanka Trump and her family doesn't make for very good neighbours, hogging parking on an already crowded street and leaving trash bags rotting on the curb. A big part of the complaint - a huge security presence, with even a trip to the playground requiring three vans.
