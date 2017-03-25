.com | Security, parking, garbage pee...

.com | Security, parking, garbage peeve Ivanka's neighbours

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: News24

Residents of a posh Washington neighbourhood say Ivanka Trump and her family doesn't make for very good neighbours, hogging parking on an already crowded street and leaving trash bags rotting on the curb. A big part of the complaint - a huge security presence, with even a trip to the playground requiring three vans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 min jonjedi 7,410
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min wow 261,970
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 2 min jonjedi 59
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min USAsince1680 1,508,782
News Collapse of Obamacare repeal plan puts Freedom ... 3 min Retribution 73
News Comey: FBI probing links between Russia, Trump ... 3 min Lawrence Wolf 373
News Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you... 4 min jonjedi 119
News Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate... 5 min jonjedi 725
Gay Skype !! 28 min hairyboy 94
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 34 min River Tam 220,636
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,989 • Total comments across all topics: 279,814,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC