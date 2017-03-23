There are on the Canada.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Colorado weighs strategy for guarding against pot crackdown. In it, Canada.com reports that:

Colorado is considering an unusual strategy to protect its nascent marijuana industry from a potential federal crackdown, even at the expense of hundreds of millions of dollars in tax collections. A bill pending in the Legislature would allow pot growers and retailers to reclassify their recreational pot as medical pot if a change in federal law or enforcement occurs.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.