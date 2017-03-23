Colorado weighs strategy for guarding...

Colorado weighs strategy for guarding against pot crackdown

There are 3 comments on the Canada.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Colorado weighs strategy for guarding against pot crackdown. In it, Canada.com reports that:

Colorado is considering an unusual strategy to protect its nascent marijuana industry from a potential federal crackdown, even at the expense of hundreds of millions of dollars in tax collections. A bill pending in the Legislature would allow pot growers and retailers to reclassify their recreational pot as medical pot if a change in federal law or enforcement occurs.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 12 hrs ago
Free market capitalism & state's rights vs Draconian Federal Gov't Regulation.

As a progressive, I'll take the former.

Which side do the tRumpkins fall on?
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#2 9 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Free market capitalism & state's rights vs Draconian Federal Gov't Regulation.

As a progressive, I'll take the former.

Which side do the tRumpkins fall on?
..........
We recognize that you Madison high schoolers want your pot. But when you reach adulthood, you may find it objectionable that a state depends on drug trafficking for economical survival--at the risk of destroying it's younger and future generations.
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#4 6 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
<quoted text>
..........
We recognize that you Madison high schoolers want your pot. But when you reach adulthood, you may find it objectionable that a state depends on drug trafficking for economical survival--at the risk of destroying it's younger and future generations.
And some of us who actually work for a living have rules to follow, unlike you drunks.

Guidance for § 382.305: Random testing.

https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/regulations/title49...
Chicago, IL

