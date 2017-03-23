Colorado weighs strategy for guarding against pot crackdown
Colorado is considering an unusual strategy to protect its nascent marijuana industry from a potential federal crackdown, even at the expense of hundreds of millions of dollars in tax collections. A bill pending in the Legislature would allow pot growers and retailers to reclassify their recreational pot as medical pot if a change in federal law or enforcement occurs.
#1 12 hrs ago
Free market capitalism & state's rights vs Draconian Federal Gov't Regulation.
As a progressive, I'll take the former.
Which side do the tRumpkins fall on?
#2 9 hrs ago
We recognize that you Madison high schoolers want your pot. But when you reach adulthood, you may find it objectionable that a state depends on drug trafficking for economical survival--at the risk of destroying it's younger and future generations.
#4 6 hrs ago
And some of us who actually work for a living have rules to follow, unlike you drunks.
Guidance for § 382.305: Random testing.
https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/regulations/title49...
