Collapse of Obamacare repeal plan puts Freedom Caucus in complicated spot
#1 12 hrs ago
An attempt to "replace" Obamacare with legislation maintaining penalties on people not buying into a government system is not a repeal and is a slap in the face of the American public. There are other continuances of specifics of the ACA. Trump and the RINOs promised repeal and repeal is what they should do. This slick Communist agenda constantly moving America two steps closer to tyranny, while RINOs fool the American public by moving one step back, has been going on too long.
#2 11 hrs ago
Newsflash, a few Republicans want to keep their jobs.
#3 11 hrs ago
Passing over Sixty resolutions in Congress to repeal Obamacare and actually putting a repeal law on Obama's desk, then turning around to impose a 30% penalty for not joining a continuance of the monstrosity is beyond hypocritical. It is a weak, subservient acceptance of Communist doctrine as permanent and irreversible. The collusion and extortion rackets set up by Democrats, RINOs and insurance companies is the problem. Those electing Trump and the Freedom Caucus will not forget such attempts at betrayal. Rand Paul's reactions and suggestions concerning a Bill passed in Congress promoting cooperative grouping of citizens to impose reduced insurance costs is the sensible way to go. People before the ACA were receiving health care and the system worked, but needed legislative input because of repeated Democrat influences of corruption between them and the banks and insurance companies. Trump and the Republicans need to replace that corruption of the American system, instead of finding ways to surrender to that corruption.
#4 10 hrs ago
7 years.
You idiots had SEVEN YEARS of whining, crying and stamping your feet to come up with a health care plan and that POS bill was the best you could do.
7 years.
A 'Yuge' "Eff you!!" To the poor, the working middle, and even tRumps base (remember "Everyone will be covered, it will be great!"?) with a -massive- tax break for the 1%
7 years.
"Utter Incompetence" doesn't even scratch the surface but "Totally unfit to lead a knitting circle much less a country" gets pretty close.
Pathetic.
7 years!
You reprobates totally screwed the pooch on this one and you're going to infinitely worse on tax reform.
(0% on capital gains? 40% effective taxes then no one has to pay taxes on earnings over $75,000? A VAT to really screw over the working man?)
2018 is going to be a Congressional house cleaning like nothing this country has -ever- seen.
#5 10 hrs ago
What a sad commentary that you really believe that it was your type of lunatic that got Donald Trump elected as the POTUS. Sadder yet, some of you true patriot types will never understand, is that there is a difference between passing BS resolutions that have no chance of success, and having to actually govern. The hero you elected as president understands, which is why he decided to go with Ryan and the RINO's replacement plan.
He wasn't cheering on the Freedom Caucus so you never had to buy health insurance, he was trying to cajole them into supporting a modified version of repeal and replace. They started out making a few demands for their support, and after they got easily got that, they got greedy. That greed and the insane inability to understand that sometime you only get a little of what you want is what killed this legislation.
The real truth is that the Freedom Caucus is a small unyielding minority of fringe lunatics that got themselves elected into office in a few out of the way congressional districts.
#6 9 hrs ago
Now tell us again why ObamaCare is imploding on its own, even after your Messiah illegally made changes to it 22 times.
#7 9 hrs ago
Trump was elected, Hillary rejected. Cue whining.
#8 9 hrs ago
The people do not want the imploding Obama Care, the election showed that, and they do not want Obamacare lite or anything similar. The people won again. Ryan tried an Obama and it did not work.
#9 9 hrs ago
They rushed this bill just like Dems. rushed Obamacare. Of course, being politicians, they no doubt included many things their favored lobbyists wanted. In the end, it's politicians who are more concerned with getting reelected than they are about the country or its people. Obamacare is still a colossal failure which will implode sooner than later. So it turns out to be a good thing they didn't try to ram this bill through like Obamacare was. Our legislative process needs to take everything into account and if there are problems they have to address them before voting. This time, the legislative process worked. Maybe the whole idea of a government run healthcare system is bad after all. Government run healthcare systems are struggling all around the world.
#10 8 hrs ago
You Republicans in the base are a wordy bunch. But that follows with the legislative arm of the GOP. For 7 years you all were so mouth orientated about what you'd due to ACA
With a solid majority in Congress and a bizarre president in the White House you struck out in such a humiliating way.
Again you've come up with no innovative viable solution to problems in America
#11 8 hrs ago
Donald Trump was elected due to many independents and some democrats choosing him over the democrat's candidate, Hillary Clinton. The idea that Tea Party and their Freedom Caucus lunatics was responsible for his victory is ludicrous.
Cue the denial!
#12 8 hrs ago
"They rushed this bill just like Dems."
Lie
Right, to hear Republicans tell the story, they've had a replacement for ACA 7 years, they ran on repealing ACA in no less than 4 election cycles after 63 repeal votes in Congress
ACA in 2010 was signed after a year of negotiations.
#13 8 hrs ago
Republicans are clumsy oafs who are all talk and campaign but offers nothing in governance.
If trump was smart he'd consult reasonable Republicans and thoughtful Democrats along with Bernie Sanders and fix this embarrassment. That'd go far in repaired the division in America
#14 8 hrs ago
Speaking of whining, repeal and replace happened now didn't it?
LOL
#15 8 hrs ago
Yesterday it was Republicans in Congress who rejected the Republicans repeal and replacement of ACA
And Republicans promised insurance companies everything they wanted, basically going back to an regulated market and no consumer protection yet still could not cross the finish line
Epic failure.
#16 8 hrs ago
Hillary?
Are you growing tired of winning with Donald Trump after only 65 days of his presidency?
#17 8 hrs ago
Except that it's not.
Maybe lay off the 'fake news' for a bit.
You're REALLY not very bright, are you cupcake?
#18 8 hrs ago
It's not over.
#19 8 hrs ago
The "complicated spot" in which the inaptly self-misnamed "freedom caucus" is that it's destroying itself. Let's not harbor any illusions about its members being smart enough not to engage in a circular firing squad. After all, they're really just a cabal of tea partiers, rebranded to misrepresent whom they really are and what they actually represent. As we all know, they draw the line in their emphatic unwillingness to negotiate, but they all seek re-election and are out to save their own thick necks -- and some of them are bright enough to recognize it's better to bail than to keep alienating their constituents.
Most Americans have had more than enough "tea."
#20 7 hrs ago
Conservative Neanderthals once warned that Obamacare would produce the Democratic Waterloo. Their inability to accept or comprehend the principle of universal coverage has, instead, led to their own defeat.
