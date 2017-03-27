Clinton jabs Trump in first major post-election speech
There are 3 comments on the KTRE-TV Lufkin story from 10 hrs ago, titled Clinton jabs Trump in first major post-election speech. In it, KTRE-TV Lufkin reports that:
Clinton is in San Francisco for one of her first public speeches sin... . Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gestures while speaking before the Professional Businesswomen of California Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in San Francisco.
#1 7 hrs ago
Her speaking fees seem to have plummeted, along with Hillary's credibility. Taking millions of dollars from nations keeping women in bags may not affect the screwball lesbian elements in San Francisco, but the nation's legitimate voters know the sick subtext of such perfidy. Her actual intent is publicity stunts to allow future claims that any deserved criminal prosecution is politically motivated. Corrupt Russian mobsters and Turkish tyrants used the same gambits... the ones donating to the Clinton Foundation. It didn't play well for the Russian mobsters and it won't play well for Hillary.
#2 4 hrs ago
Same theme. "Anyone but a straight, White male.".. Could have been different if the Liberals were about jobs,.....but they aren't....and they won't be.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
767
Location hidden
#3 2 hrs ago
They are so bad that the head of the DNC just ask everyone employed there to resign. What was it they touted, oh yes, we help the little man. Hell, they don't even help their own.
