Chicago has biggest population dip as southern states grow

There are 4 comments on the Daily Chronicle story from 13 hrs ago, titled Chicago has biggest population dip as southern states grow.

The last straw that convinced Chicago native Marissa Marshall it was time to move away was hearing dangerously close gunfire in the rough neighborhood where she found affordable housing. The 29-year-old, who's pregnant with her fifth child, relocated about three years ago to a St. Louis suburb where she more easily found jobs and a home where she felt it was safe to send the kids outside.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,105

The Left Coast

#1 7 hrs ago
Imagine that, Mayor Rahm Emanuel ran Chicago right into the ground. To his credit, he did a far better job on Chicago than he did as Obama's chief of staff. At least they all got mega-rich.
Silly Season

United States

#2 7 hrs ago
Actually, the people who left are the ones who cannot afford it.

The uber rich are moving in and continuing the gentrification.

Chicago's north side and North Shore communities don't miss the ones that are moving out.

It only attracts more money and more opportunity for the rich.

Sorry that it is too expensive for you and yours.

anonymous

New York, NY

#3 2 hrs ago
Spoken like a true liberal..
CZars_R_US

Orlando, FL

#4 2 hrs ago
Wait till the weekend is over. I'm sure it will dip some more.
Chicago, IL

