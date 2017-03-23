Chicago has biggest population dip as southern states grow
There are 4 comments on the Daily Chronicle story from 13 hrs ago, titled Chicago has biggest population dip as southern states grow. In it, Daily Chronicle reports that:
The last straw that convinced Chicago native Marissa Marshall it was time to move away was hearing dangerously close gunfire in the rough neighborhood where she found affordable housing. The 29-year-old, who's pregnant with her fifth child, relocated about three years ago to a St. Louis suburb where she more easily found jobs and a home where she felt it was safe to send the kids outside.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,105
The Left Coast
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Imagine that, Mayor Rahm Emanuel ran Chicago right into the ground. To his credit, he did a far better job on Chicago than he did as Obama's chief of staff. At least they all got mega-rich.
|
United States
|
#2 7 hrs ago
Actually, the people who left are the ones who cannot afford it.
The uber rich are moving in and continuing the gentrification.
Chicago's north side and North Shore communities don't miss the ones that are moving out.
It only attracts more money and more opportunity for the rich.
Sorry that it is too expensive for you and yours.
|
#3 2 hrs ago
Spoken like a true liberal..
|
#4 2 hrs ago
Wait till the weekend is over. I'm sure it will dip some more.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Julia
|261,752
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|2 min
|Tre H
|5,380
|Obama flees back to Kenya as wire-tapping and t...
|3 min
|The Carburetor
|1
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|4 min
|ardith
|1
|GOP at war with itself (Mar '16)
|5 min
|Tm Cln
|3,387
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|Realtime
|1,508,301
|DoJ hands over information about Trump's wireta...
|14 min
|Chilli J
|141
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|19 min
|jonjedi
|626
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|37 min
|Whar if its a bluff
|239,330
|Comey: FBI probing links between Russia, Trump ...
|1 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|317
|
|Gay Skype !!
|1 hr
|Cashkay1
|75
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC