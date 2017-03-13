Chelsea Clinton writes children's boo...

Chelsea Clinton writes children's book, 'She Persisted'

There are 5 comments on the Times-Standard story from 6 hrs ago, titled Chelsea Clinton writes children's book, 'She Persisted'. In it, Times-Standard reports that:

The book is called "She Persisted" and comes out May 30, Penguin Young Readers announced Thursday. Clinton will honor 13 American women "who never take no for an answer," including Harriet Tubman, Sonia Sotomayor and Oprah Winfrey.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Mizike

Roscoe, IL

#2 5 hrs ago
Chelsea Clinton writes children's book.....

Entitled

You too can funnel cash thru a "foundation" to get rich!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,229

Location hidden
#3 3 hrs ago
G W Bush had a book published too.

And he colored in all the pictures.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mizike

Roscoe, IL

#4 3 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
G W Bush had a book published too.

And he colored in all the pictures.
And I'll bet all the interns had blue dresses too.

Oh wait, that was Slick Willie's book......

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,932

Dump American Eagle

#5 1 hr ago
A writer....how novel. Simple childlike books from a simple childlike mind.... And to think Mommy and Daddy want her to follow them into politics. I had worries she would grow up to be a addict activist hypocrite or another idle rich daughter of moneyed corrupt parents.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,229

Location hidden
#6 35 min ago
Mizike wrote:
<quoted text>

And I'll bet all the interns had blue dresses too.

Oh wait, that was Slick Willie's book......
Bush41 wrote a book as well.

In it, he said that he made two mistakes he wishes he could have corrected. In the first gulf war, he pulled out too quick. With regards to Bush43, he pulled out too late!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... 1 min Truth 86
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min Uncle Tab 260,394
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 min Rose_NoHo 25,104
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk 3 min kyman 11
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Faith Michigan 1,506,593
News Top Saudi prince to meet Trump in White House v... 4 min Texxy 63
News Trump's first budget boosts military, cuts dome... 7 min spocko 41
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 9 min VorenusI 3,220
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr District 1 238,953
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,601 • Total comments across all topics: 279,596,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC