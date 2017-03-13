Chelsea Clinton writes children's book, 'She Persisted'
The book is called "She Persisted" and comes out May 30, Penguin Young Readers announced Thursday. Clinton will honor 13 American women "who never take no for an answer," including Harriet Tubman, Sonia Sotomayor and Oprah Winfrey.
#2 5 hrs ago
Chelsea Clinton writes children's book.....
Entitled
You too can funnel cash thru a "foundation" to get rich!
Since: Oct 14
1,229
Location hidden
#3 3 hrs ago
G W Bush had a book published too.
And he colored in all the pictures.
#4 3 hrs ago
And I'll bet all the interns had blue dresses too.
Oh wait, that was Slick Willie's book......
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
27,932
Dump American Eagle
#5 1 hr ago
A writer....how novel. Simple childlike books from a simple childlike mind.... And to think Mommy and Daddy want her to follow them into politics. I had worries she would grow up to be a addict activist hypocrite or another idle rich daughter of moneyed corrupt parents.
Since: Oct 14
1,229
Location hidden
#6 35 min ago
Bush41 wrote a book as well.
In it, he said that he made two mistakes he wishes he could have corrected. In the first gulf war, he pulled out too quick. With regards to Bush43, he pulled out too late!
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC