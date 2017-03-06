Chances for a tax audit have rarely b...

Chances for a tax audit have rarely been this low

There are 7 comments on the The New Zealand Herald story from 14 hrs ago, titled Chances for a tax audit have rarely been this low. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

" As millions of Americans file their income tax returns, their chances of getting audited by the IRS have rarely been so low. The number of people audited by the IRS in 2016 dropped for the sixth straight year, to just over 1 million.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

342

Location hidden
#1 12 hrs ago
Of course audits are down. Liberals don't like paying taxes, so they do not. Just ask Hillary and Sharpton.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,355

Lake Geneva, WI

#2 11 hrs ago
Sure they're down, we don't have a President who blatantly goes after right leaning organizations anymore....

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#3 11 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Of course audits are down. Liberals don't like paying taxes, so they do not. Just ask Hillary and Sharpton.
Mr. Trump has said he will not release his taxes while he is facing an audit from the Internal Revenue Service.

Â“I pay hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes, but, but as soon as my routine audit is finished IÂ’ll release my returns,Â” he said.Â“IÂ’ll be very proud to"
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/10/10/us/politic...

Trump Aide Says He WonÂ’t Release Taxes, Breaking Campaign Pledge
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2...

Your so-called president is a liar, and you are a fool.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

342

Location hidden
#4 10 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Mr. Trump has said he will not release his taxes while he is facing an audit from the Internal Revenue Service.

Ã‚Â“I pay hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes, but, but as soon as my routine audit is finished IÃ‚Â’ll release my returns,Ã‚Â” he said.Ã‚Â“IÃ‚Â’ll be very proud to"
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/10/10/us/politic...

Trump Aide Says He WonÃ‚Â’t Release Taxes, Breaking Campaign Pledge
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2...

Your so-called president is a liar, and you are a fool.
Fake News from the Communist propaganda outlets. Do try to be real cupcake.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#5 9 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Fake News from the Communist propaganda outlets. Do try to be real cupcake.
LOL!!!

Crying like a littleBitch won't make it any less true, princess.

Disprove either one of those two statements, and I promise I'll never correctly term you as a whiny littleBitch ever again.

Use an extra piece of paper if needed, show your work

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

342

Location hidden
#6 8 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
LOL!!!

Crying like a littleBitch won't make it any less true, princess.

Disprove either one of those two statements, and I promise I'll never correctly term you as a whiny littleBitch ever again.

Use an extra piece of paper if needed, show your work
You are actually quite talented. Most could not type while sucking their thumb. Attack away little boy. It is all you children have.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#7 21 min ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>You are actually quite talented. Most could not type while sucking their thumb. Attack away little boy. It is all you children have.
ROTFLMMFAO!!!

So, no proof whatsoever on your part, littleBitch?

Because you're a liar, just like your so-called president.

Sad!!
