There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Utah challenger. In it, Canada.com reports that:

Rep. Jason Chaffetz has strolled to four easy re-election wins in his Republican-friendly Utah congressional district, but now he's facing a surprising challenge from a Democratic political newcomer who raised nearly a half million dollars - by tapping into anger over Chaffetz' recent comment suggesting people should spend their money on health insurance instead of iPhones. Dr. Kathryn Allen has been transformed from a political unknown into a liberal hero for calling out Chaffetz on Twitter, giving her an early boost in name recognition ahead of the November 2018 election.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,089

The Left Coast

#1 10 hrs ago
What a bonehead. At least liberals know a $700 iPhone and a $200 a month contract is more important than wasting money on health insurance.
Chicago, IL

