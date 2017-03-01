California high-speed rail ready to lay some track
There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 13 hrs ago, titled California high-speed rail ready to lay some track. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:
After years of prep work, Gov. Jerry Brown's finance department decided Friday that California's $64 billion high-speed rail project is ready to lay some track. The administration approved the rail authority's request to spend $2.6 billion on work in the Central Valley.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
289
Location hidden
#1 7 hrs ago
High speed rail will milk the California budget, but give illegals shovel ready jobs.
