Blaming conservatives, Trump signals new openness to Dems
There are 16 comments on the KFBB story from 12 hrs ago, titled Blaming conservatives, Trump signals new openness to Dems.
FILE - In a Friday, March 24, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump announces the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
United States
#1 11 hrs ago
This Dummy is learning defeat 101.
#2 4 hrs ago
These fake news portrayals of Trump need to get their stories straight. Either he was blaming Democrats for not supporting the RINO Bill (as was what he said), or he's blaming someone else. He's much more pragmatic than that and supports the healthy process of three separate branches of government having differences of what needs be done first.
#3 4 hrs ago
...and now Trump and the Democrats are going to create those JOBS for AMERICAN CITIZENS?
#4 2 hrs ago
Republicans have been played by Donald Trump for fools.
That disappointment you may feel by Trump's humiliating failure can only get worse.
We just hope not to many working class families get swept away in the forthcoming tsunami
#5 2 hrs ago
Obamacare was passed solely by Democrats. Democrats refused to help pass the preferred Trump legislation at this time. No Democrat support whatsoever. What is really happening here, that is positive for the United States, is Trump is encouraging a return of bipartisan workability in the Congress. If Trump and the main Republicans had been the sole source of passing this current attempt, we would have a repeat of the same distemper from the Democrats. They would have claimed that the bill was flawed for the same reason Republicans have claimed Obamacare was compromised by non-bipartisan efforts. Trump is trying to repair the incredible damage and tyrannical partisanship Democrats have imposed on the nation for a full generation.
#6 2 hrs ago
The Republicans own ACA and healthcare in America.
No reason exist with a dominant majority in Congress under a Republican president they could not have repealed ACA after 63 repeal proposals over 7 years and promising to repeal ACA in 4 election cycles
#7 1 hr ago
If the march jobs reports show more than 285,000 private sector job creation Fridays failure to bring the repeal of ACA across the finish line will go a small way towards not thinking of Donald Trump as a LOSER
#8 1 hr ago
Obamacare is destroying itself and the economy as was planned by the Democrats, who solely imposed it in absolute partisanship tyranny. Their current refusal to do anything to correct that implosion makes the issue totally theirs. This week, other legislation created by Republicans is coming forward to help American citizens with the incredible increases of premiums, etc. imposed intentionally by Obamacare. If Democrats refuse to help Americans form cooperatives and groups to lower those costs, we will see their true intent once again. Bipartisanship MUST be reinstated in America. Democrats have singularly destroyed pluralism and workability in Congress and elsewhere by their internal hypocrisies and their collusion with insurance companies and banks. Be part of the solution returning America to a workable Republic.
#9 1 hr ago
In the blame game the ball is still in the Democrats court. Big government Democrats saved their big spending programs by biding time.
Trump needs to hire a bunch of smart business people to help with problem solving. Democrats will say NO to anything whatsoever, so a coalition is out of the question.
#10 1 hr ago
Further losses of seats in the House and Senate in 2018 should wake even the most dedicated Democrat Communist. There is one left in Kentucky to defeat, which is up where you seem to be. If they continue to practice their intent to extreme partisanship, they need to continue losing seats and control, as they did phenomenally in the Kentucky Senate elections last season. Their leadership is insane and treasonous. They have enriched themselves by distorting the American Republic into a bunch of crazy, often rioting idiots. They've done that by controlling the reins of education. Brainwashing our children continues today. Many things need to be done to reverse the damage inflicted by Democrats. The Democrat Party leadership needs to be replaced by people of the JFK Liberal traditions. Bipartisanship is not out of the question. Dedicated Socialists and Communists have had epiphanies and completely changed their views. If Trump can even fake their scurrilous asses into thinking self-preservation, we will have some progress.
#11 1 hr ago
The Democrats have zero power in Washington D.C.since January 20, 2017
Trump himself is shunning responsibility for dropping the ball after 20 years of braggadocioly convincing people he's the supreme deal maker.
With a House and senate majority under his presidency he couldn't complete the repeal of ACA that required absolutely nothing from the Independents or Democrats. He didn't need not a single vote in either chamber of Congress from Democrats or Independents
That's Bigly humiliating and so SAD
#12 1 hr ago
"Further losses of seats in the House and Senate in 2018 should wake even the most dedicated Democrat"
You honestly believe that had Republicans' one more Republican House Representative from Kentucky that then Donald Trump could have inspired the House Republican Caucus to have repealed ACA?
Interesting.
#14 1 hr ago
Any objective observer with common sense would see that Mr Trump will not get any help from the Democrats. They are the experts in politics.
Crooked deals and big spending gets things done in Washington. The smart guys turn crooked real quick and the old saying is if they are not crooked when they get there they are crooks when they leave. The idea that smarts is all it takes is not correct in Washington. Can Trump learn something, or does he already know and can be break the mold and teach everybody a lesson?
A defeat for the American people would indeed be SAD
#15 44 min ago
Why mention Democrats or independents? Unless you're dodging accountability for a LOSER, Lying President who cannot in a position of leadership inspire his supporters?
Get set for more Trump disappointing results.on Taxes
The grand plans of lower rates, fewer loopholes and a tax on imports may have to be scaled back to a big corporate tax cut and POSSIBLY an individual tax cut.
A lot of people think Mr. Trump might go for this to get an easy win.
Doesn't seem the candidate, Donald Trump who ran as the man of the working class is doing anything but pritorizing the Money Elitist financial concerns
Certainly any well adjusted objective observer sers what's happening.
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
27,200
Location hidden
#16 43 min ago
Obama care is in a death spiral and it is owned by the Democrats. Insurance companies are walking away from a program meant to fail. Trump has 5 main points. He has a conservative in the Supreme court and is now starting on reducing taxes on business and bringing back jobs as regulations are remove and American business gets the heavy had of government off it's neck. Trump had a good week overall :)
#17 25 min ago
It's simple. A win for the working class is a win for America! More good paying jobs for everyone able to work will make America Great. This basic idea is what the voters liked and the respecting of our nation's history and our veterans who were willing to fight for US is supported by many. If it takes giving companies breaks to come back to the US, then this is just a part of the puzzle that will come together to get the picture.
