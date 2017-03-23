There are on the KFBB story from 12 hrs ago, titled Blaming conservatives, Trump signals new openness to Dems. In it, KFBB reports that:

Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," March 26, 2017, Priebus ma... . FILE - In a Friday, March 24, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump announces the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFBB.