Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren share stage at Boston rally
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have appealed to their supporters at a rally as liberals continue to mobilize against the agenda of Republican President Donald Trump. The joint appearance Friday by the senators from Vermont and Massachusetts, respectively, had the feel of a campaign event at a downtown Boston theater.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#1 5 hrs ago
Ah yes, Bernie got on stage and explained how Hillary and the DNC cheated him out of the nomination, then bought him a fancy house and car as a payoff. Liberals don't have principles, they have their hands out.
#2 4 hrs ago
Typical of Republican parasite appetite
Your thinking gravitate towards what's free and how's it possible you streak your claim. You're always pre-occupied with getting chit free.
#3 3 hrs ago
Free tuition is proof of the failure of these politicians. Schools don't teach anymore. Liberal aristocrats don't WANT them to teach. They just need kids to pay to play...but the jobs won't happen. I'm working side by side with people who have much more education than me and with those with no education at all.
Nobody rises in the ranks to management. They move up by working 80 hour weeks until they burn out and get fired. Management is ALWAYS, and I mean ALWAYS, hired from the outside, and the most important qualification is nepotism. We have McDonald managers in charge of technology groups. Liberal affirmative action quotas are just a shield for people to cheat without restraint and never be reprimanded. If anything, it's used to entice others to cheat.
Sanders and Warren probably believe in their cause, but are the biggest cuckold fools of all politics if they think they have a future. All they are doing is knocking on doors to reach would-be bomb-toting terrorists.
#4 2 hrs ago
What a combination. A rabid feminist and a rabid socialist, both with their hands out for federal funding at the taxpayer's expense. But neither with proposals on how to make money.
#5 2 hrs ago
Tax and spend and give out freebies. What a plan!
#6 1 hr ago
Actually, that's the heart of Keynesian economics. Too bad they were going to tax the working class to pay for college for the upper middle class. Next, they want to automate as much as possible. It's all about global warming except when it isn't. Anyone up for some million dollar drones firing million dollar missiles to blow up raggedy tents? That's liberals.
