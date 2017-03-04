Bernie Sanders, Danny Glover: Union Workers Have it Better
There are 14 comments on the News Max story from 12 hrs ago, titled Bernie Sanders, Danny Glover: Union Workers Have it Better.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders stood with thousands at a pro-union rally near Nissan Motor Co.' s plant in Canton, Mississippi, congratulating workers for their courage "in standing up for justice."
“Watching The Children Rant”
#1 12 hrs ago
Stupid Minds Matter, communism not so much. The people known by the title useful idiots sure live up to their name.
#2 11 hrs ago
If they had let Bernie be the candidate, I know Union Workers who would have voted for him (they are supposed to vote Democrat), but they wouldn't support Hillary. Big mistake putting someone out there who could not win.
#3 11 hrs ago
The DNC used Bernie to get more votes for their puppet Hillary but it backfired and lost more then they wished for.
United States
#4 8 hrs ago
Well texxy you need to expand upon what is meant my "WINNING".Please explain who won? Then explain what indeed did the winner WIN? I am waiting for your reply kind sir...I think that you are male or some form thereof.
#5 8 hrs ago
Bernie is a delusional idiot.
His plan is not going to work.
Raise taxes on the wealthiest people in this country. That's his plan that won't get passed.
At least he was able to use his Presidential run to bring his family up $$$ wise.
#6 8 hrs ago
He calls Hillary the liberal elite and others like her.
He thinks Hillary is going to take on Wallstreet and the elite?
#7 8 hrs ago
No wonder why there are so many foreign vehicles on the roads.
They are cheaper and are built better.
Unions in this country are a dying breed. It's all about dollars and cents.
Non-union workers are WAY better today than they were treated in the late 1800's, early 1900's when CORPORATIONS truly abused their workers.
There is less and less of a reason to have unions now-a-days. They played a fine purpose LAST CENTURY, but are no longer needed (and their leaders have corrupted themselves with money and the feeling of power).
“It should be snowing”
#8 6 hrs ago
I always liked Bernie, I agree Unions are very important as long as they are not crooked.
“It should be snowing”
#9 6 hrs ago
Whatever corruption exists within the Unions need to go, UNIONS are important for all workers. I like the movie about a factory wanting the union to help them get better working conditions, and wages.
Sally Field starred in it, can't think of the name at the moment. We need to bring UNIONS BaCK!!!!
Or we'll end up in worse situation than we are today. Next they'll be taking away your social security.
Wages not keeping up with inflation, no pensions,(401 K not that good) no health benifits, overworked and underpayed. People doing the work of 3 people instead of one. This type of thing has been going on a long time and needs to be stopped for the good of the people, for the good of the country!!!!
“It should be snowing”
#10 6 hrs ago
One more thing I have to get off my chest. Why must people have to have a commute to work 6 hours or more a day to make it. Alot even are working outside this country to just have a job, talk about a long commute. What happened to keeping the commute to a half hour each way, or no more than an hour.
Why is the cost of living not matching salaries ? I think this is one of the reasons people are making this long out of state commutes. I mean people are driving back and forth to New York to Pa everyday to work as an example. I don't even want tol think of their gas bill let alone the traffic.
I mean everyday the traffic just keeps piling up and you have to be lucky to make it home alive!!
Why are there no commuter trains to help break up this traffic?
That's all I have to say. Good day!
#11 3 hrs ago
The thievery, extortion and mob activities common to the unions and their relationship with the Democrat Party must be eliminated from American society. Democrats have taught half of the American people to be thieves and support the various corruptions now being exposed at every level of society. They've also entrapped half of Americans into drug use, both legal and illegal. Trump is America's last chance to destroy these negative and destructive influences for over two generations and restore an America capable of surviving in Constitutional and Federalist principles.
#12 3 hrs ago
We could go on and on about unions, but it isn't about the unions. It's about the stockholders.
Wrong battle. Get ready to fight, because you're going to have to fight. It might be smart to avoid disenfranchising more people then you already have.
#13 2 hrs ago
Never trust an atheist Jew with strong Communist background commitment and current refusal to dissociate himself from that alliance. Not exposing and condemning the core corruption and transformation of unions into greedy "stockholders" themselves will only guarantee the continuance of the same lack of character getting us into this mess. Compromising with deceit, illegality and corruption will only benefit those capable of manipulating those societal elements.
Sanders' actual character.
FrontPage Magazine
https://tinyurl.com/zk2pj3w
#14 11 min ago
This photo looks like a man wondering what happened to his soup.
