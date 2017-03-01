Barack Obama named recipient of JFK Profile in Courage Award
There are 10 comments on the Home story from 14 hrs ago, titled Barack Obama named recipient of JFK Profile in Courage Award.
In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, President Barack Obama speaks during his final presidential news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation announced Thursday, March 2, 2017, that former President Obama will receive the 2017 Centennial John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his enduring commitment to democratic ideals and elevating the standard of political courage in a new century.
Join the discussion below
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,346
#1 13 hrs ago
Jesus, I'd better get my hip boots on cause it's getting DEEP in here......
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,055
NYC
#2 12 hrs ago
Prizes for Obama for sabotaging America? Undoubtedly, he Iranian advisor of Obama during eight years Valerie Jarrett represents the Iranian regime and the Mozlem brotherhood terrorist agenda in the White House during ObamaÂ’s term and now in ObamaÂ’s house in Washington DC which proves the traitorous America and Israel despising Democratic Party efforts to sabotage America through the Trump presidency. The lonely wolf Schumer who represents the most corrupt politician in New York and beyond is bloodthirsty after his major defeat as the Elite Democrat of New York that will be soon controlled by President Trump and his great team. Evidently, the Mozlem Brotherhood led by Iranian regime of Khomeini together with the Liberal Democratic Party traitors seek to bring anarchy to America by all means with the help of Obama and his shadow despicable government led by the Iranian Valerie Jarrett behind our back which reminds the darkest communist regimes in the world led by the evil Iranian regime of terrorists and murderous thugs. The great AG Sessions did nothing wrong and any American believes him more than the New York Times undermining crooks. Liberalism of the Democratic Party is a sickness that is incurable and it is based on lawlessness and seeking political power by all possible means, when the American people despises the lies and corruption of the same very old Hillary, Pelosi, Schumer and the same very old other crooks. Evidently, the failed and despicable bunch of liars of the New York Times are making attempts to sabotage our new President Donald Trump and his great team which was the winner in the November elections when the criminal Hillary was defeated. The New York Times crooks try to make a false connection between President Trump and his team with Russia as the excuse for the Democratic Party defeat in the elections. The New York Times as well as the Clinton Foundation and Obama represent anti-American pro-Iranian and pro-ISIS caliphate agenda which is financed by the Mozlem brotherhood terrorist regimes in effort to take down our great president Trump and create anarchy and chaos in America. Trump already repudiated the false liberal lies about AG Sessions which are baseless.
Since: Oct 14
1,115
Location hidden
#3 11 hrs ago
You may want to try ALL CAPS with your next word salad.
And you forgot to mention Benghazi!
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
27,861
Dump American Eagle
#4 10 hrs ago
ANOTHER empty ego stroke. Right up there with the Nobel he got for nothing.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,346
#5 10 hrs ago
Next thing you know they'll be giving him the Medal of Honor.....
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
27,861
Dump American Eagle
#6 10 hrs ago
I'm surprised he didn't award himself the Presidents Freedom Medal before he left...... Hell,he gave it to just about every other SOB he could think of......
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,335
MILKY WAY
#7 9 hrs ago
Obama can place it on his toilet next to his Nobel Peace Prize.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
235
Location hidden
#8 9 hrs ago
Well, there goes the value of another worthy award. First was the Nobel Peace Prize to the man that attacked five countries, did gun running in two and let his SOS give out Top Secret information to the Russians.
#9 3 hrs ago
Democrats giving each other awards again.
How exciting.
#10 1 hr ago
Just an incredible insult to John F. Kennedy... the audacity of arrogance, awarding a Communist guilty of Crimes Against Humanity for courage.
