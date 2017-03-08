Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street ...

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses

There are 2 comments on the Greenwich Citizen story from 15 hrs ago, titled Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses. In it, Greenwich Citizen reports that:

Men walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Asian stocks declined Wednesday after Wall Street retreated for a second day following President Donald Trump's comments about reducing drug prices.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 10 hrs ago
Watch Sean "Sphincter" Spicer illustrate the dangers of coming to believe your own nonsense.

http://www.vox.com/2017/3/7/14847298/sean-spi...

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

388

Location hidden
#2 5 hrs ago
Trump's first full month in office brings massive employment boom as U.S. companies added whopping 298,000 new jobs in February

New job figures from ADP beat economists' estimates by more than 100,000

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Susanm 1,503,060
News Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ... 3 min okimar 16
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min nope 259,858
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... 5 min CZars_R_US 2
News President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap... 8 min soooo sad 266
News WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they... 11 min CZars_R_US 23
News Trump Accuses Obama of Tapping Phones During El... 13 min Susanm 283
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 14 min Sharrp Shooter 414,211
News In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's... 23 min Battle Tested 341
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 44 min WelbyMD 238,414
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,989 • Total comments across all topics: 279,403,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC