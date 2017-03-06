As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wiretap mystery
There are 7 comments on the Boston Herald story from 9 hrs ago, titled As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wiretap mystery. In it, Boston Herald reports that:
If Donald Trump wants to know whether he was the subject of surveillance by the U.S. government, he may be uniquely positioned to get an answer. In a series of weekend tweets, the president accused his predecessor, Barack Obama, of ordering wiretaps on his phones but offered no proof to back the claim.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Boston Herald.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
370
Location hidden
|
#1 8 hrs ago
Illegal wire and surveillance taps are what the Obama Administration did as his Russian friend Putin will attest. Just ask Merkel if he did not tap her phone.
|
#2 5 hrs ago
Those who's interests might run counter to those of the United States will always be investigated.
Why would this so-called president be an exception?
|
Since: Oct 14
1,152
Location hidden
|
#3 5 hrs ago
The greatest president in history won't push this issue any further than his early morning twitter storm.
Reality along with Elvis has left the building!
|
#4 2 hrs ago
Its obvious that there was wiretapping.How else would they have all these fake phone calls.?The democrats will do anything and we saw that when they threatened electoral voters.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
370
Location hidden
|
#5 39 min ago
We saw it with the IRS Attack on Republican organizations
We saw it with the Attack on FOX's Rossen
We Saw it with Merkel
The laws meant nothing to the left or Obama.
|
#6 38 min ago
What "fake phone calls"? What "threats" to electoral college? Do you have photos of the "wire-tappppped" golden phone? Get real...NOT donny real(meaning batshytt crazy); get REALITY REAL.
|
#7 32 min ago
You are stating that you believe that FAKE phone calls were caught by REAL wiretap surveillance. Wow, you really are dumber than dirt. You must be Kellyanne BarFloozy Conway.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,502,554
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|1 min
|democraps suck
|21,920
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|1 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|413,979
|Durham Cancels Traffic Checkpoints So As To Not...
|2 min
|spytheweb
|6
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|4 min
|Strel
|24,819
|Former DNI James Clapper says Trump claim of wi...
|5 min
|TRUMP is SENILE
|64
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|238,309
|In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's...
|21 min
|slick willie expl...
|293
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|25 min
|spocko
|209
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC