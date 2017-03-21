Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't affect his secret clearance
There are 4 comments on the The Jackson Sun story from 11 hrs ago, titled Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't affect his secret clearance.
The Army recommends Brig. Gen. Ron Lewis keep his security clearance despite a stinging rebuke for drinking and frequenting off-limits sex clubs on duty.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Boys will be boys no?
What's a little pvssy grabbing?
|
#2 8 hrs ago
Ah yes, leadership by example........
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#3 8 hrs ago
At least he didn't have an illegal homemade server hiding in the bathroom with classified documents on it.
|
#4 2 hrs ago
I prefer to leave this to the DC crowd. We'll just have to see who drags who down with their misbehavior. Nobody is perfect, true. Usually, getting results is more important, but obviously not to career politicians.
It's just me, but I'd like to think that JOBS are what Washington is concerning themselves with. That's just ME though. One could easily say that it's a military thang. We wouldn't understand....
Tick, tock!
|
|
