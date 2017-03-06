American Indians to protest Washington pipeline
There are 12 comments on the Salt Lake Tribune story from 10 hrs ago, titled American Indians to protest Washington pipeline. In it, Salt Lake Tribune reports that:
In this Feb. 22, 2017, file photo, a large crowd representing a majority of the remaining Dakota Access Pipeline protesters march out of the Oceti Sakowin camp before the 2 p.m. local time deadline set for evacuation of the camp mandated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers near Cannon Ball, N.D. American Indians from across the country are bringing their frustrations with the Trump administration and its approval of the Dakota Access oil pipeline to the nation's capital Tuesday, March 7, 2017, kicking off four days of activities that will culminate in a march on the White House.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,361
|
#1 9 hrs ago
If I were Trump I'd put out tables of cheese when they get there.
What would go better with all that whine than cheese?
Ya lost, get over it.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
373
Location hidden
|
#2 9 hrs ago
Oh my goodness, where is Indian Princesses Warren?
|
Since: Mar 09
11,041
The Left Coast
|
#3 7 hrs ago
I'm sure Lieawatha Warren will be there, so will Jill Stein, if she's out of jail in ND.
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,147
|
#4 6 hrs ago
Was a time when giants ruled North America. Most were between seven and twelve feet tall however one skeleton was 18ft tall. Some of them had two rows of teeth. Both Goliaths mentioned in the Bible had six-fingers on each hand and six-toes on each foot. Golgotha, where Jesus was crucified, means 'place of the skull'. That skull was Goliath's which was buried there after King David's death.
The Smithsonian Institute collected every giant skeleton(at least a few dozen) they could and dumped them into the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Modern-day scientists want everybody to buy into that evolution nonsense and disbelieve the Bible where giants are sometimes mentioned.
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,147
|
#5 6 hrs ago
Mummies of light-skinned, blue-eyed men with red-hair have been found in the southwest and Florida which pre-date the savage redskins by centuries. So exactly who took the land from whom?
|
#6 6 hrs ago
Wonder why Elizabeth Warren isn't in that crowd?She claims"NA"ancestry.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,361
|
#7 6 hrs ago
Then there's DNA evidence that these so called "natives" actually have common ancestry in Asia, meaning they came from somewhere else just like the rest of us.
|
#8 5 hrs ago
No one is "native"to this continent because the branch of primates that Man descends from didn't exist here."Native American" is a PC label made popular during the Vietnam era.Paleo-Indians migrated across the Bering land bridge during 4 separate periods.These are the ancesters of the present day American Indian."Their land also was not"stolen" as the PC History books claim.The American Indian did not have a concept of land ownership/real estate.That stems from English common law.The American Indian continuously sided with the enemies of the US,such Britain and France and therefore lost treaty rights as a result of war.Lastly,you are correct about Asian DNA.This is reflected in their facial features.
|
#9 4 hrs ago
The whole"American Indian perished because of contact with White Europeans"is also PC bunk.Many tribes went to war with each other and preyed on each other.This truth has been covered up by the history books and leftist indoctrination of school children since the Vietnam era.More American Indians died of tribal warfare and disease than European bullets.
|
United States
|
#10 4 hrs ago
Look up the Tarim Mummies for red haired mummies in China. Very interesting.
|
#11 1 hr ago
America needs the fuel. End of argument. But the news media, ever desperate for emotion (and carnival) will play the issue to death, in hopes of inciting violence and bloodshed. And every journalist knows such entertainment sells. And where there is no news, "Fake News" will do.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,041
The Left Coast
|
#12 48 min ago
I wonder if DC will let them set up camp, stay for 8 months, dig pit toilets, burn some cars, block off a major highway, riot with police and trash the land like the 'water protectors' did in ND. Wait, that was under Obama, never mind.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Injudgement
|1,502,813
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|3 min
|Chuck
|414,040
|ICE arrests Great Barrington man on decade-old ...
|4 min
|Ice Man
|54
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|8 min
|OSHA
|231
|Trump Accuses Obama of Tapping Phones During El...
|11 min
|TRUMP 45
|188
|Sheriff Rich Stanek, Chief Todd Axtell want out...
|14 min
|Wonder Why
|22
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|19 min
|Chuck
|238,370
|In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's...
|42 min
|RustyS
|323
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC