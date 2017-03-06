American Indians to protest Washingto...

American Indians to protest Washington pipeline

There are 12 comments on the Salt Lake Tribune story from 10 hrs ago, titled American Indians to protest Washington pipeline. In it, Salt Lake Tribune reports that:

In this Feb. 22, 2017, file photo, a large crowd representing a majority of the remaining Dakota Access Pipeline protesters march out of the Oceti Sakowin camp before the 2 p.m. local time deadline set for evacuation of the camp mandated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers near Cannon Ball, N.D. American Indians from across the country are bringing their frustrations with the Trump administration and its approval of the Dakota Access oil pipeline to the nation's capital Tuesday, March 7, 2017, kicking off four days of activities that will culminate in a march on the White House.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,361

Lake Geneva, WI

#1 9 hrs ago
If I were Trump I'd put out tables of cheese when they get there.

What would go better with all that whine than cheese?

Ya lost, get over it.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

373

Location hidden
#2 9 hrs ago
Oh my goodness, where is Indian Princesses Warren?

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,041

The Left Coast

#3 7 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Oh my goodness, where is Indian Princesses Warren?
I'm sure Lieawatha Warren will be there, so will Jill Stein, if she's out of jail in ND.
WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,147

Casper, WY

#4 6 hrs ago
Was a time when giants ruled North America. Most were between seven and twelve feet tall however one skeleton was 18ft tall. Some of them had two rows of teeth. Both Goliaths mentioned in the Bible had six-fingers on each hand and six-toes on each foot. Golgotha, where Jesus was crucified, means 'place of the skull'. That skull was Goliath's which was buried there after King David's death.
The Smithsonian Institute collected every giant skeleton(at least a few dozen) they could and dumped them into the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Modern-day scientists want everybody to buy into that evolution nonsense and disbelieve the Bible where giants are sometimes mentioned.

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,147

Casper, WY

#5 6 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
If I were Trump I'd put out tables of cheese when they get there.

What would go better with all that whine than cheese?

Ya lost, get over it.
Mummies of light-skinned, blue-eyed men with red-hair have been found in the southwest and Florida which pre-date the savage redskins by centuries. So exactly who took the land from whom?

Hillary got thumped

Beloit, WI

#6 6 hrs ago
Wonder why Elizabeth Warren isn't in that crowd?She claims"NA"ancestry.
BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,361

Lake Geneva, WI

#7 6 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
<quoted text>Mummies of light-skinned, blue-eyed men with red-hair have been found in the southwest and Florida which pre-date the savage redskins by centuries. So exactly who took the land from whom?
Then there's DNA evidence that these so called "natives" actually have common ancestry in Asia, meaning they came from somewhere else just like the rest of us.

Hillary got thumped

Beloit, WI

#8 5 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

Then there's DNA evidence that these so called "natives" actually have common ancestry in Asia, meaning they came from somewhere else just like the rest of us.
No one is "native"to this continent because the branch of primates that Man descends from didn't exist here."Native American" is a PC label made popular during the Vietnam era.Paleo-Indians migrated across the Bering land bridge during 4 separate periods.These are the ancesters of the present day American Indian."Their land also was not"stolen" as the PC History books claim.The American Indian did not have a concept of land ownership/real estate.That stems from English common law.The American Indian continuously sided with the enemies of the US,such Britain and France and therefore lost treaty rights as a result of war.Lastly,you are correct about Asian DNA.This is reflected in their facial features.

Hillary got thumped

Beloit, WI

#9 4 hrs ago
The whole"American Indian perished because of contact with White Europeans"is also PC bunk.Many tribes went to war with each other and preyed on each other.This truth has been covered up by the history books and leftist indoctrination of school children since the Vietnam era.More American Indians died of tribal warfare and disease than European bullets.

Geezer

United States

#10 4 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
<quoted text>Mummies of light-skinned, blue-eyed men with red-hair have been found in the southwest and Florida which pre-date the savage redskins by centuries. So exactly who took the land from whom?
Look up the Tarim Mummies for red haired mummies in China. Very interesting.
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#11 1 hr ago
America needs the fuel. End of argument. But the news media, ever desperate for emotion (and carnival) will play the issue to death, in hopes of inciting violence and bloodshed. And every journalist knows such entertainment sells. And where there is no news, "Fake News" will do.
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,041

The Left Coast

#12 48 min ago
I wonder if DC will let them set up camp, stay for 8 months, dig pit toilets, burn some cars, block off a major highway, riot with police and trash the land like the 'water protectors' did in ND. Wait, that was under Obama, never mind.
