'All-American' Argentine faces deportation without hearing
There are 2 comments on the WBTV story from 9 hrs ago, titled 'All-American' Argentine faces deportation without hearing. In it, WBTV reports that:
Daniela Vargas, whose father and brother were picked up during a recent immigration raid of undocumented immigrants listens as speakers discuss the series of raids that also picked up other undocumented immigrants across th... JACKSON, Miss. - Before she was arrested following an immigration protest, Daniela Vargas loved to watch "Grey's Anatomy" and dreamed of becoming a math professor and soccer mom, with three kids in an SUV.
#1 7 hrs ago
That.... is... because.... he....is....an....ILLEGAL....a lien. I know liberals define "all-American" by acts of crime but the rest of us don't. Done and done.
#2 5 hrs ago
illegal aliens have a right to be deported as the law says. in court what could be their defense other than to prove they are not in the country illegally,no reason to let them babble on about anything else,either here illegally not,all illegals are to be deported end of story,
