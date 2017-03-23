There are on the CTV story from 1 hr ago, titled After U.S. health bill's withdrawal, elation and anger. In it, CTV reports that:

Some Americans breathed a sigh of relief, others bubbled with frustration, and nearly all resigned themselves to the prospect that the latest chapter in the never-ending national debate over health care would not be the last. The withdrawal of the Republican-sponsored health bill in the face of likely defeat Friday in the U.S. House seemed to ensure that the deep divisions over the Affordable Care Act and its possible replacement will continue to simmer.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CTV.