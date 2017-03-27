After setback, abortion foes keep pressing Congress to act
There are 3 comments on the The Decatur Daily story from 13 hrs ago, titled After setback, abortion foes keep pressing Congress to act.
The collapse of the Republican health care overhaul was a sharp setback for anti-abortion leaders, whose hopes of halting federal funding to Planned Parenthood were derailed. But they continue to pursue that goal and also are pushing for a federal ban on most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
Read more at The Decatur Daily.
#1 10 hrs ago
I had NO idea a woman could get an abortion at 20 weeks, my god that's horrible for the fetus, can't imagine.Is this really true? I think 3 months is enough!
#2 10 hrs ago
Don't like abortions?
There are (currently) no Executive Orders requiring you to have one.
#4 4 hrs ago
Abortions have been promoted by Leftist males because they don't want to accept responsibility for their actions. Also, the Leftist, killer mindset is common amongst them, because they actually desire to turn all women into loose, servicing vessels, just like the Muslims. This is why it is now common amongst Democrat Communists to support terror organizations like Hamas and show such sympathy for political systems keeping women enslaved. Passing of Liberal abortion Laws was done by men for men.
