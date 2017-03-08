ACLU sues over initial hearings for detained immigrants
There are 2 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 11 hrs ago, titled ACLU sues over initial hearings for detained immigrants. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:
The American Civil Liberties Union sued the federal government to limit the amount of time that people can be held before seeing an immigration judge, saying many are held for months while waiting for an initial appearance. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court on behalf of three Mexicans at a San Diego immigration detention center, but the ACLU asks to represent all people who are held on immigration violations along California's border with Mexico who are held for more than 48 hours.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
442
Location hidden
#1 5 hrs ago
The ACLU has always been a leg of the communist party restricting real freedom in America.
Since: Mar 09
11,058
The Left Coast
#2 3 hrs ago
The ACLU is right, these people shouldn't be held, they should be deported within 24 hours.
