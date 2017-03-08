ACLU sues over initial hearings for d...

ACLU sues over initial hearings for detained immigrants

There are 2 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 11 hrs ago, titled ACLU sues over initial hearings for detained immigrants. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the federal government to limit the amount of time that people can be held before seeing an immigration judge, saying many are held for months while waiting for an initial appearance. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court on behalf of three Mexicans at a San Diego immigration detention center, but the ACLU asks to represent all people who are held on immigration violations along California's border with Mexico who are held for more than 48 hours.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

442

Location hidden
#1 5 hrs ago
The ACLU has always been a leg of the communist party restricting real freedom in America.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,058

The Left Coast

#2 3 hrs ago
The ACLU is right, these people shouldn't be held, they should be deported within 24 hours.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Earl 1,504,365
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 2 min positronium 414,829
News President Trump's budget expected to roll back ... 3 min Fcvk tRump 2
News People are calling for some undocumented immigr... 4 min spytheweb 4
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 6 min Suezanne 630
News Blacks, whites and Latinos agree: Race relation... 6 min Frogface Kate 162
News Florida Could Flip Burden of Proving 'Stand You... 6 min Texxy 1
News Trump Accuses Obama of Tapping Phones During El... 7 min spocko 446
News In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's... 13 min just wondering 468
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 26 min District 1 238,612
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,559 • Total comments across all topics: 279,470,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC