There are on the Powhatan Today story from 12 hrs ago, titled ACLU files complaint against Sessions over Senate testimony. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:

An attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a complaint against Attorney General Jeff Sessions with the Alabama State Bar over his testimony during his Senate confirmation process regarding contact he had with Russia. In the complaint dated Thursday, attorney Christopher Anders says Sessions made false statements during sworn testimony in January when he told a Senate committee he had not had any contact with the Russian government during Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Powhatan Today.