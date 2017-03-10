ACLU files complaint against Sessions...

ACLU files complaint against Sessions over Senate testimony

There are 19 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 12 hrs ago, titled ACLU files complaint against Sessions over Senate testimony. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:

An attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a complaint against Attorney General Jeff Sessions with the Alabama State Bar over his testimony during his Senate confirmation process regarding contact he had with Russia. In the complaint dated Thursday, attorney Christopher Anders says Sessions made false statements during sworn testimony in January when he told a Senate committee he had not had any contact with the Russian government during Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
..and the ACLU now steps in to show that they aren't even slightly concerned with civil liberties. They're just another political group.

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#2 10 hrs ago
Brilliant. Spineless Democrats were content to sit on their hands instead of pursuing justice and adequately sanctioning Jeff Sessions for perjury.

Persistent pressure should bring sufficient power against Sessions hopefully resulting in a suspension from the Alabama bar association and a resignation of the office of the U.S. attorney general

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,377

Lake Geneva, WI

#3 10 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
..and the ACLU now steps in to show that they aren't even slightly concerned with civil liberties. They're just another political group.
Just another arm of the DNC you mean.....

Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,074

NYC

#4 9 hrs ago
ACLU liberals and communists are Mozlem Brother terrorist sympathizers and supporters of the enemies of America. It is not surprising that these Elite lawyers who also support BDS against Israel are trying to sabotage everything good in America and push for its demise. Shame on the ACLU losers and their effort to destroy America and Israel.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,396

Location hidden
#5 9 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
..and the ACLU now steps in to show that they aren't even slightly concerned with civil liberties. They're just another political group.
I've spoken with ACLU members many times over the years. I haven't always agreed with them, especially when they have defended certain right wing causes. The ACLU is fair-minded. It's just that more trampling on our rights comes from the political right.

Foxy

West Chicago, IL

#6 8 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>I've spoken with ACLU members many times over the years. I haven't always agreed with them, especially when they have defended certain right wing causes. The ACLU is fair-minded. It's just that more trampling on our rights comes from the political right.
No, actually more attacks on an individual's freedoms come from the left.

o see the light

El Paso, TX

#7 7 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Brilliant. Spineless Democrats were content to sit on their hands instead of pursuing justice and adequately sanctioning Jeff Sessions for perjury.

Persistent pressure should bring sufficient power against Sessions hopefully resulting in a suspension from the Alabama bar association and a resignation of the office of the U.S. attorney general
With all the criminal acts by Eric Holder, and you want to prosecute Sessions for mis speaking. Everyday you crybabies show why Democrats will not be elected for anything.

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#8 6 hrs ago
o see the light wrote:
<quoted text> With all the criminal acts by Eric Holder, and you want to prosecute Sessions for mis speaking. Everyday you crybabies show why Democrats will not be elected for anything.
Mid speaking is consciously lying in Sessions circumstance. He lied to the senate, and lied on his written questionnaire to Sen. Leahy

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#9 6 hrs ago
Foxy wrote:
<quoted text>No, actually more attacks on an individual's freedoms come from the left.
Actually Republicans are more regressive on individual liberties, their stance on abortion, gay marriage and flag burning and Trump's Muslim. Ban are perfect examples of intrusive restrictive legislation passed by Republicans in Congress but struck down as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court

CZars_R_US

Orlando, FL

#10 6 hrs ago
What's this have to do with Civil Liberties anyway. Seems they should be backing him. They certainly would if he were a democrat.

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#11 6 hrs ago
o see the light wrote:
<quoted text> With all the criminal acts by Eric Holder, and you want to prosecute Sessions for mis speaking. Everyday you crybabies show why Democrats will not be elected for anything.
Sessions didn't "mis-speak".

His statement to Franken was correct.

slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#12 5 hrs ago
CZars_R_US wrote:
What's this have to do with Civil Liberties anyway. Seems they should be backing him. They certainly would if he were a democrat.
They probably figure it's a great way to drum up donations..........

Fundie Fatwass Decree

Philadelphia, PA

#13 5 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
<quoted text>
..and the ACLU now steps in to show that they aren't even slightly concerned with civil liberties. They're just another political group.
You don't know the first thing about the Bill of Rights or the ACLU. The ACLU has a long record of defending conservative religious practioners in various matters, a First Amendment issue, just as it has a long record against the death penalty, an Eighth Amendment issue.

Fundie Fatwass Decree

Philadelphia, PA

#14 4 hrs ago
"It is, at best, very misleading testimony," said Richard Painter, formerly the top ethics lawyer in President George W. Bush's White House. "I don't go so far as to say that it's perjury, but there is a lesser charge of failing to provide accurate information to Congress."

"A nominee at a confirmation hearing has an obligation to provide full and complete information to Congress," Painter continued. "Conduct that might be just short of perjury in a deposition in a typical civil case is entirely inappropriate in front of Congress."

However, such misdemeanor charges are usually only rolled out as part of a plea deal after prosecutors obtain or threaten more serious felony perjury charges. Some lawyers say those would be a stretch in Sessions' case.

"Perjury is very hard to prove," said former House Counsel Stan Brand, who worked for the Democrats.

http://www.politico.com/story/2017/03/jeff-se...

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#15 3 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
<quoted text>

Sessions didn't "mis-speak".

His statement to Franken was correct.
Correct sir, I watched the exchange on TV, Sessions didn't lie or mislead anyone, the alt-leftists are just butt hurt.
Fundie Fatwass Decree

Philadelphia, PA

#16 3 hrs ago
Richard Painter, formerly the top ethics lawyer in President George W. Bush's White House, is no sort of "leftist," you disgusting cretin.

ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#17 3 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Brilliant. Spineless Democrats were content to sit on their hands instead of pursuing justice and adequately sanctioning Jeff Sessions for perjury.

Persistent pressure should bring sufficient power against Sessions hopefully resulting in a suspension from the Alabama bar association and a resignation of the office of the U.S. attorney general
WHY ?? JUST BECAUSE ?? PERJURY ?? prove it !

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#18 2 hrs ago
Fundie Fatwass Decree wrote:
Richard Painter, formerly the top ethics lawyer in President George W. Bush's White House, is no sort of "leftist," you disgusting cretin.
Okay snowflake, alt-leftist.
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#19 2 hrs ago
Fundie Fatwass Decree wrote:
Richard Painter, formerly the top ethics lawyer in President George W. Bush's White House, is no sort of "leftist," you disgusting cretin.
No he's a Rino ahole like his former boss.
