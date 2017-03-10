ACLU files complaint against Sessions over Senate testimony
There are 19 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 12 hrs ago, titled ACLU files complaint against Sessions over Senate testimony. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:
An attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a complaint against Attorney General Jeff Sessions with the Alabama State Bar over his testimony during his Senate confirmation process regarding contact he had with Russia. In the complaint dated Thursday, attorney Christopher Anders says Sessions made false statements during sworn testimony in January when he told a Senate committee he had not had any contact with the Russian government during Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
..and the ACLU now steps in to show that they aren't even slightly concerned with civil liberties. They're just another political group.
|
#2 10 hrs ago
Brilliant. Spineless Democrats were content to sit on their hands instead of pursuing justice and adequately sanctioning Jeff Sessions for perjury.
Persistent pressure should bring sufficient power against Sessions hopefully resulting in a suspension from the Alabama bar association and a resignation of the office of the U.S. attorney general
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,377
|
#3 10 hrs ago
Just another arm of the DNC you mean.....
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,074
NYC
|
#4 9 hrs ago
ACLU liberals and communists are Mozlem Brother terrorist sympathizers and supporters of the enemies of America. It is not surprising that these Elite lawyers who also support BDS against Israel are trying to sabotage everything good in America and push for its demise. Shame on the ACLU losers and their effort to destroy America and Israel.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
75,396
Location hidden
|
#5 9 hrs ago
I've spoken with ACLU members many times over the years. I haven't always agreed with them, especially when they have defended certain right wing causes. The ACLU is fair-minded. It's just that more trampling on our rights comes from the political right.
|
#6 8 hrs ago
No, actually more attacks on an individual's freedoms come from the left.
|
#7 7 hrs ago
With all the criminal acts by Eric Holder, and you want to prosecute Sessions for mis speaking. Everyday you crybabies show why Democrats will not be elected for anything.
|
#8 6 hrs ago
Mid speaking is consciously lying in Sessions circumstance. He lied to the senate, and lied on his written questionnaire to Sen. Leahy
|
#9 6 hrs ago
Actually Republicans are more regressive on individual liberties, their stance on abortion, gay marriage and flag burning and Trump's Muslim. Ban are perfect examples of intrusive restrictive legislation passed by Republicans in Congress but struck down as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court
|
#10 6 hrs ago
What's this have to do with Civil Liberties anyway. Seems they should be backing him. They certainly would if he were a democrat.
|
#11 6 hrs ago
Sessions didn't "mis-speak".
His statement to Franken was correct.
|
#12 5 hrs ago
They probably figure it's a great way to drum up donations..........
|
#13 5 hrs ago
You don't know the first thing about the Bill of Rights or the ACLU. The ACLU has a long record of defending conservative religious practioners in various matters, a First Amendment issue, just as it has a long record against the death penalty, an Eighth Amendment issue.
|
#14 4 hrs ago
"It is, at best, very misleading testimony," said Richard Painter, formerly the top ethics lawyer in President George W. Bush's White House. "I don't go so far as to say that it's perjury, but there is a lesser charge of failing to provide accurate information to Congress."
"A nominee at a confirmation hearing has an obligation to provide full and complete information to Congress," Painter continued. "Conduct that might be just short of perjury in a deposition in a typical civil case is entirely inappropriate in front of Congress."
However, such misdemeanor charges are usually only rolled out as part of a plea deal after prosecutors obtain or threaten more serious felony perjury charges. Some lawyers say those would be a stretch in Sessions' case.
"Perjury is very hard to prove," said former House Counsel Stan Brand, who worked for the Democrats.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/03/jeff-se...
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#15 3 hrs ago
Correct sir, I watched the exchange on TV, Sessions didn't lie or mislead anyone, the alt-leftists are just butt hurt.
|
#16 3 hrs ago
Richard Painter, formerly the top ethics lawyer in President George W. Bush's White House, is no sort of "leftist," you disgusting cretin.
|
#17 3 hrs ago
WHY ?? JUST BECAUSE ?? PERJURY ?? prove it !
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#18 2 hrs ago
Okay snowflake, alt-leftist.
|
#19 2 hrs ago
No he's a Rino ahole like his former boss.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|3 min
|Rico from East Lo...
|414,793
|Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh...
|4 min
|District10
|45
|In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's...
|5 min
|Battle Tested
|463
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Teaman
|1,504,206
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|238,584
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|7 min
|Danial
|2,895
|New Hampshire legislature blocks bill on transg...
|7 min
|Faith Michigan
|16
|Trump Accuses Obama of Tapping Phones During El...
|31 min
|spocko
|416
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC