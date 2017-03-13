A talk with Jimmy Breslin, New York's "New Yorkiest" writer
In May 2002, Associated Press National Writer Jerry Schwartz interviewed the famously blunt-yet-lyric author and columnist Jimmy Breslin about his life and work. Breslin died Sunday at age 88. The following story was originally published on May 25, 2002: He's slighter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|3 min
|jonjedi
|185
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|4 min
|Julia
|8
|ICE agents arrest illegal immigrants at courtho...
|4 min
|Righty01
|3
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|5 min
|Trump your President
|1,051
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|11 min
|Brenda
|25,148
|Chuck Berry's music helped define the modern te...
|12 min
|FREE MIKE
|2
|Intel documents offer no evidence of spying on ...
|12 min
|Fcvk tRump
|14
|Gay Skype !!
|12 min
|San Diego
|26
|DoJ hands over information about Trump's wireta...
|1 hr
|Just Think
|48
|Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s...
|4 hr
|huntcoyotes
|92
|
|Pres. Trump wants to build 30-foot-high wall at...
|8 hr
|Geez
|36
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC