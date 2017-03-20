20,000 lbs of frozen pizza recalled over listeria fears
There are 2 comments on the WEHT story from 11 hrs ago, titled 20,000 lbs of frozen pizza recalled over listeria fears.
More than 21,000 pounds of frozen pizzas are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday. RBR Meat Company Inc. recalled its Marketside supreme frozen pizza, which may have been "adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes," according to FSIS.
#1 10 hrs ago
Thank God and Whole 30 that I don't eat pizza due to cheese and gluten.
That should be off the food stamp list too. Lean meats, vegetables, fruits and nuts. That's it.
Maybe some coffee and wine here and there.
#2 6 hrs ago
Anyone cooking their pizza in the required 400 degree Fahrenheit oven wouldn't have anything to regret, or worry. The same type of precautions in food preparation would eliminate most worries about these minor infectious contaminations. New generations have been robbed of basic skills by their lazy, drunken, Liberal parents willing to throw their own children into abortion mills and covens of sexual perversion. Those are much more deadly than some food worry. The fear-mongering Leftists and pseudo-scientists have affected people with other unreasonable fears and attitudes. The extreme, almost insignificant minority of people allergic to gluten has allowed these scam artist food hoodlums to actually advertise "gluten free" this and that and hype people into believing they have, or should have a problem with a very natural food ingredient..
