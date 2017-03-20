There are on the WEHT story from 11 hrs ago, titled 20,000 lbs of frozen pizza recalled over listeria fears. In it, WEHT reports that:

More than 21,000 pounds of frozen pizzas are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday. RBR Meat Company Inc. recalled its Marketside supreme frozen pizza, which may have been "adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes," according to FSIS.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WEHT.