10 Things to Know for Thursday

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee Headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, as the GOP works on its long-awaited plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

415

Location hidden
#1 6 hrs ago
US News and World Report, or better known as the arm of the MSM. I wonder why they have not written a story about the FBI finding out that Trump's server did have surveillance on it and that Trump was right. Obama did illegally put wires on Trump before the election.

2brosewilder

United States

#2 6 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
US News and World Report, or better known as the arm of the MSM. I wonder why they have not written a story about the FBI finding out that Trump's server did have surveillance on it and that Trump was right. Obama did illegally put wires on Trump before the election.
The corruption we are experiencing is like a monster. Have you ever tried to go above the powerful leaders of any organization, school, police, social services. They just grow a new head, but the body of POWER is still there.

SOAP BOX HERO

Scottsburg, IN

#3 4 hrs ago
2brosewilder wrote:
The corruption we are experiencing is like a monster. Have you ever tried to go above the powerful leaders of any organization, school, police, social services. They just grow a new head, but the body of POWER is still there.
Speaking of going above. I hear that NASA is asking for thousands of millions more to waste on the Moon and Mars. We are in so such a deep financial crisis it looks like the politicians would put that off until the wall is built, I would think.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

415

Location hidden
#4 4 hrs ago
2brosewilder wrote:
The corruption we are experiencing is like a monster. Have you ever tried to go above the powerful leaders of any organization, school, police, social services. They just grow a new head, but the body of POWER is still there.
So true. Liberals are the same throughout history. They just keep changing their name and keep telling you communism works even though it never has in the history of the world. Even Russia and China had to modify to stay alive. Cuba and N. Korea not so much and it shows.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

415

Location hidden
#5 4 hrs ago
SOAP BOX HERO wrote:
Speaking of going above. I hear that NASA is asking for thousands of millions more to waste on the Moon and Mars. We are in so such a deep financial crisis it looks like the politicians would put that off until the wall is built, I would think.
They tell you what great things they will do, but we can never prove where the money really goes. Case in point Iran and Kenya.

SOAP BOX HERO

Louisville, KY

#6 4 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
They tell you what great things they will do, but we can never prove where the money really goes. Case in point Iran and Kenya.
These things were never brought up under the last adminstration. A billion dollars could go a long way in the real world and they plan to spend ten times that to go back to the Moon or explore Mars. A billion is a thousand million and a whole lot of bridges and infrastructure could be repaired here on earth first before we start going out of this world with it.
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

415

Location hidden
#7 1 hr ago
SOAP BOX HERO wrote:
These things were never brought up under the last adminstration. A billion dollars could go a long way in the real world and they plan to spend ten times that to go back to the Moon or explore Mars. A billion is a thousand million and a whole lot of bridges and infrastructure could be repaired here on earth first before we start going out of this world with it.
True enough. Good soapbox.
Chicago, IL

