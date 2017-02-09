'Whole fleet' of British attack subma...

'Whole fleet' of British attack submarines out of action for repairs

Britain's entire fleet of attack submarines is currently out of operation due to repair and maintenance work, it has been reported. Seven nuclear-powered vessels, including three new Astute class submarines, which cost more than A 1 billion each, and four Trafalgar class boats are all currently classed as non-operational, according to the Sun.

James

Gravesend, UK

#1 10 hrs ago
Why do we need "attack submarines"???

gwww

Belle Plaine, MN

#3 10 hrs ago
Real smart to tell the media all your subs are down.

FireyFellow44

United States

#6 8 hrs ago
Wail Jolly-O- what te su spicious rati tat tat. Letz stop that silly Ole Brexit rubbish and just reclaim our new colony, the Thi Unatid Statcc.Thay woudnt know the diffrence..Thay have become quite faint in intelligence as of late. it should be a Tally HO tea party this time.Thay have begun to elect golden hair show clowns as their leader. What a pitty. Letz with all haiste take it before they ruin it before we have a Crack at doing so..
We must make haste as Russia is quite aware of their predicament and are rapidly forging ahead.

James

Gravesend, UK

#7 7 hrs ago
The armed forces should be disbanded to fund the NHS.

gwww

Belle Plaine, MN

#9 5 hrs ago
You might need those subs when China and Russia come sailing through the North Atlantic.
James

Gravesend, UK

#10 5 hrs ago
We helped the Soviets overrun half of Europe in 1939-45.

