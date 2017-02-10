White House adviser asked FBI to dispute Russia reports
There are 1 comment on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from 6 hrs ago, titled White House adviser asked FBI to dispute Russia reports. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:
White House chief of staff Reince Priebus asked a top FBI official to dispute media reports that President Donald Trump's campaign advisers were frequently in touch with Russian intelligence agents during the election, a White House official said late Thursday. The official said Priebus' request came after the FBI told the White House it believed a New York Times report last week describing those contacts was not accurate.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
127
Location hidden
#1 1 hr ago
Reported by NYT's. Enough Said.
