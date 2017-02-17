Water regulators for Philly, NYC mum ...

Water regulators for Philly, NYC mum on gas drilling talks

Environmental groups and anti-drilling residents fear regulators are taking steps to lift a seven-year moratorium on natural gas development near the Delaware River, whose watershed supplies Philadelphia and half the population of New York City. The Delaware River Basin Commission, the agency that monitors and regulates the water supply of more than 15 million people, is remaining characteristically opaque about the progress of natural gas regulations that would open Pennsylvania's northeastern tip to drilling and fracking.

