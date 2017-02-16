Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico...

Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wall success

There are 4 comments on the KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi story from 11 hrs ago, titled Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wall success. In it, KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi reports that:

The United States does not have a way to measure how well fencing works to deter... . A section of the border fence is shown, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, along the U.S.-Mexico border in Brownsville, Texas.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 9 hrs ago
When it's up, try and scale it.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Reginald

Las Vegas, NV

#2 8 hrs ago
Or tunnel under it. Tons of tunnels already.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#4 2 hrs ago
I'm ok with burying alive anyone who tunnels under a border wall. Why?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

45

Location hidden
#5 1 hr ago
anonymous wrote:
I'm ok with burying alive anyone who tunnels under a border wall. Why?
I think land mines would work well, even though they are not as high as a fence.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Times reports calls between Trump team, Russia 2 min Julia 20
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 3 min Trump your President 10
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,495,604
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 3 min No Surprize 5,585
News Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn r... 3 min Just Think 185
News Democrats react to Michael Flynn's resignation 4 min inbred Genius 270
News Parents of transgender students appeal to Trump... 6 min TerriB1 20
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 17 min Scrutiny 237,076
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 20 min Coffee Party 412,289
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,585 • Total comments across all topics: 278,939,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC