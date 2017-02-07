Warren violates arcane rule, sparking Senate dustup
There are 42 comments on the Westport News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Warren violates arcane rule, sparking Senate dustup. In it, Westport News reports that:
In this image from Senate Television, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks on the floor of the U.S. Senate in Washington, Feb. 6, 2017, about the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be Education Secretary. The Senate will be in session around the clock this week as Republicans aim to confirm more of President Donald Trump's Cabinet picks over Democratic opposition.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Westport News.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Warrens mouth finally got shut.
|
#2 8 hrs ago
Good play quoting CSK for Black History Month. She needs to pull a hot sauce prop from her purse too.
|
Since: Mar 09
10,947
The Left Coast
|
#3 8 hrs ago
Nothing more than an attempt to keep native Americans down.
|
#4 7 hrs ago
The media are the propaganda organ of the violent Democrat party. Isn't it telling, how they use emotionalism and Orwellian verbiage for the purpose of tailoring the news to fit the violent Democrat party agenda? For example the "news" did not simply and truthfully state the radical Democrat party boss - Elizabeth Warren - violated Senate rules. Rather, the "news" framed her as having violated an "arcane" Senate rule. Far from being arcane, the rule is so simple and straightforward that even us kids can understand it.
Ronald
|
#6 7 hrs ago
Mitch "Mr. one-term president" McConnell strikes again -- this time to obstruct the proceedings of debating Senator Sessions' nomination for Attorney General. The purpose of the hearing is to evaluate Senator Sessions' fitness to serve as Attorney General, which legitimately must include presentation of relevant character issues. In a maneuver to force approval of Senator Sessions' nomination, McConnell has effectively prohibited any debate.
All Americans should be outraged by this travesty. McConnell has repeatedly defined his role in the Senate by disingenuously using tricky technical maneuvers that undermine American democratic process. Worse yet, McConnell is only the frontman for today's Republican Party that's dedicated to creating and playing by its own rules to establish a one-party system. While many Americans may be politically conservative, most Americans don't want to live in a conservative autocracy or dictatorship, as evidenced by the growing number of outraged protesters demonstrating in the streets, airports, and elsewhere. Our capitol's phone system has been overwhelmed by angry constituents trying to talk sense into their elected officials, who in turn have been hiding behind the closed doors of their offices or at Mar-a-Lago getting themselves "friended" by lobbyists.
Government of the people, by the people, and for the people -- not of, by and for the Republicans exclusively.
Freedom and justice for *all*-- not just the anointed.
Speak up. Remember that congress members want to get re-elected.
Call them.
Be persistent.
Be insistent.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,232
|
#7 6 hrs ago
Must be RACISM!!!!
|
#8 6 hrs ago
kuda.
Exactly. Ever since the violent 60s 70s era revolutionary element took control of the violent Democrat party, they have proceeded to destroy the freedoms the American people possessed by creating voting blocks of every real or imagined "minority" interest except White people. The violent Democrat party bosses use those voting blocks to subjugate the White majority to their revolutionary aims.
Contrary to the expectations of the party bosses,- some of whom are "maverick" establishment Republicans - the American people succeeded at the polls to revolt against the violent fascist tyrants. The result is that the violent Democrat party bosses and the Republican "mavericks" have gone bonkers, using every trick in the book - including increasingly unapologetic violence - to harass the American people. As president Trump counseled during his campaign, this may be the last chance to keep the flame of freedom burning. Please join with us kids by supporting our efforts to keep that flame from flickering out.
Ronald
|
#9 6 hrs ago
Still sore over that failed Grimes campaign, eh?
|
#10 6 hrs ago
She don't feel no ways tired..........
|
#12 5 hrs ago
Maybe Pelosi has some Cholula sauce she can borrow. Are they replacing illegal with "dream weaver"?
|
#13 4 hrs ago
Pocahontas doesn't know the Senate rules - what a shock.
|
#14 4 hrs ago
I like Liz but she has a face only a WM could love.
|
#15 4 hrs ago
pay less attention to the president, and more attention to the (more powerful!) Congress.
It's truer than ever right now. The crucial question Â— the question on which much of American democracy hinges Â— is not what Trump does. It is what Congress does. The danger posed by Trump is one that AmericaÂ’s political system is built to protect against. But the officials charged with its protection need to do their damn job. And they're not going to do that job if they don't think voters are watching and holding them accountable.
|
#16 3 hrs ago
And how is the Congress more powerful than the President, Gumby?
|
#18 3 hrs ago
Did you make to out of 3rd grade?
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,232
|
#19 3 hrs ago
In theory, they should have EQUAL power, hence checks and balances.
You're right, voters will hold people accountable if they don't think they're doling their jobs, ESPECIALLY if doing "their job" means nominees not getting approved due to some political temper tantrum. Hard to judge if an administration is "doing their job" if key pieces are being held up because the opposition is too busy acting like spoiled brats.
|
#20 3 hrs ago
Thank you Mitch McConnell, you thought you were so clever giving a valid reason for the SenateÂ’s decision to silence Elizabeth Warren Tuesday night.
In reality, you inspired a feminist rallying cry for Democrats opposed to Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions and you. You're a bloody moron ...
|
#21 3 hrs ago
Lieawatha sit down and shut up
|
#22 3 hrs ago
And how is the Congress more powerful than the President, Gumby?
|
#23 2 hrs ago
When liberals want to push their agenda through, they go to their 'old, reliable standby', Black-racism. They do this not because they care about Black-racism, but becaus this draws attention to any situation and often gets them results they desire, which are:
* Votes
OR
* An excuse to push their political agenda through
Liberals have to keep blacks hyped-up about racism 24-7 in order to keep them "safe & secure" on the Democrat-Plantation.
They've perfected political-slavery to a point to where they now have black-overseers like,(Spike Lee, Snoop Dog...) ensuring blacks like,(Chrissette, Steve Harvey, Sage Steele...) don't wonder off the Plantation.
So sad that many blacks don't realize -- if ALL BLACKS are expected to think, vote, speak, look, and act the same, then they're still enslaved. You're only free, if you can be who you want to be and go where you want to without fear or repercussions.
No other race treat their people as horrifically as blacks, at least not publicly.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|5 min
|Lill
|19,905
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|Tuffet t
|237,317
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Copout
|1,490,842
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|6 min
|Earl
|1,672
|Senate "sanctuary cities" bill hearing
|11 min
|huey goins
|26
|GOP senior statesmen making push for a carbon tax
|12 min
|CZars_R_US
|3
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|13 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|258,522
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|23 min
|Brianna
|411,796
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC