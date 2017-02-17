VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about art therapy
In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence dances with his wife Karen at the Liberty Ball in Washington. Karen Pence wants people to know that art therapy isn't exactly arts and crafts.
#1 7 hrs ago
This is a good thing, helps alot of people. Mouth painters are very talented, gets them through their hardships of losing limbs.
#2 5 hrs ago
Is the cost of this therapy covered by medicaid?
#5 1 hr ago
Having real art therapy to help all the triggered Democrats, especially the moonbat women wearing vagina costumes and pinkpussy hate hats, is maybe a good idea. It'll keep them from acting like prostitutes and littering the streets with their aborted babies.
