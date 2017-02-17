There are on the Darien News-Review story from 8 hrs ago, titled VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about art therapy. In it, Darien News-Review reports that:

In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence dances with his wife Karen at the Liberty Ball in Washington. Karen Pence wants people to know that art therapy isn't exactly arts and crafts.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Darien News-Review.