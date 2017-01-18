Voters await economic revival in a part of pro-Trump America
She tugged 13 envelopes from a cabinet above the stove, each one labeled with a different debt: the house payment, the student loans, the vacuum cleaner she bought on credit. Lydia Holt and her husband tuck money into these envelopes with each paycheck to whittle away at what they owe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|OzRitz
|1,490,812
|POLAND DECLARES WAR on MUSLIMS!
|17 min
|Not declaring war
|2
|Trump vows to end prohibition on church politic...
|21 min
|duck femocrats
|132
|Rebuking Obama, Trump boosts Keystone XL, Dakot...
|37 min
|BuildTheWall
|3
|Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo...
|37 min
|Jimmy
|6
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|39 min
|Jimmy
|63,150
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|40 min
|Tuffet t
|237,081
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|55 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|411,657
|Trump, when asked about Putin, says US isn't 's...
|2 hr
|berklee
|73
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|3 hr
|Alt right frauds
|19,876
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC