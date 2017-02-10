Vote expected on hotly contested New Jersey pipeline project

Vote expected on hotly contested New ...

New Jersey regulators are set to vote on whether a natural gas pipeline should run through the state's federally protected Pinelands region, which includes more than a million acres of farms, forests and wetlands. The Pinelands Commission is expected to make a final determination Friday morning on the proposal that has touched off a classic jobs-versus-environment battle in the nation's most densely populated state.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

#1 5 hrs ago
Will liberals continue to kill jobs instead of 3" fish. News at eleven.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

Lake Geneva, WI

#2 30 min ago
My family has farmland that has a natural gas pipeline running thru it.

In the 50 years I've been alive there's been exactly ZERO leaks, spills, or issues.

The only thing minor nuisance is they occasionally have to come thru and do maintenance, which they PAY you for your time and inconvenience.

But, I've come to expect such doom & gloom from the enviro-wacko crowd.
