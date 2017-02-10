There are on the Canada.com story from 8 hrs ago, titled Vote expected on hotly contested New Jersey pipeline project. In it, Canada.com reports that:

New Jersey regulators are set to vote on whether a natural gas pipeline should run through the state's federally protected Pinelands region, which includes more than a million acres of farms, forests and wetlands. The Pinelands Commission is expected to make a final determination Friday morning on the proposal that has touched off a classic jobs-versus-environment battle in the nation's most densely populated state.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.