US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Australia deal
There are 10 comments on the KSLA-TV Shreveport story from 11 hrs ago, titled US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Australia deal. In it, KSLA-TV Shreveport reports that:
For decades, Australia and t... . FILE - In this May 8, 2016 file photo, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
|
Since: Mar 09
10,921
The Left Coast
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Australia has 1600 refugees they have locked up and won't let into their country because they want to keep Australians safe. They insist we take them because Obama said he would. If your a looney liberal that sounds like a fair deal.
When it came to refugees Obama was like the cat lady that had 200 cats living in her house and couldn't wait to get more.
|
#2 7 hrs ago
And PDJT is gonna let them in anyway.
Told you he was a liberal! He donated to Killary too.
What a stab in the voters backs!
|
Coorparoo, Australia
|
#3 6 hrs ago
I am an Australian. This is just not true. Australia was getting a lot of refugees coming by boat and we had some terrible tragedies, where many people died trying to make the treacherous sea journey by boat to Australia. It was felt that these tragedies were being caused by people smugglers: People who take money from desperate people and put them to sea on unseaworthy boats, telling them the journey is possible, and safe. Its possible, but it is NOT safe. So the Australian Government made a decree "No refugees who arrive by boat will ever enter Australia - come through the right channels". It stopped the deaths at sea almost straight away. But it has been very controversial. As you can imagine. To achieve this the Australian Government had to make a deal with a neighbouring country to house the refugees safely, but still, keep the promise not to enter Australia, for fear of encouraging more boats run by people smugglers. It is called "detention", but they are not actually "jailed". They are awaiting a place to go. Awaiting processing. It is very sad. They are in "detention" purely because they attempted to reach our shores by sea after the decree. They are not criminals. They are refugees who got caught up in the system. Doing a deal with the US seemed like a good way to get them safe so they could get on with their lives, whilst not breaking the decree, and as the US is a trusted ally; good idea at the time. And by the way, we have fought and died as allies of your country, many, many times, in wars that are not our own. We have a MASSIVE US military base in our country so that you can surveil the world from the southern hemisphere, WITHOUT WHICH, the allied nations would not have a 360 degree view of the world. Your new president is a DIPSHIT. We all hate him. I hope Australia closes the military base and tells your gormless president to fuck off. You are losing friends like flies die in winter. You will soon be all alone. Thanks.
|
#4 6 hrs ago
Comrade tRump is in so far over his head.
National disgrace doesn't even come close to describing this worthless fcvktard.
|
Coorparoo, Australia
|
#5 6 hrs ago
AND, the world is now hoping that China or Russia will just nuke the lot of you. Seriously, with Trump in charge, you're getting very boring, and dangerous.
|
#6 5 hrs ago
Ha! We always were dangerous. What we are now is simply another country, not the worlds lending bank, military and provider of free entertainment. The efforts to lock down on bootlegging should have warned everyone that the budget was failing.
Say things like you hope that China and Russia will nuke us. You're only making our case that we've been too forgiving. Feel free to say "it's the world, not me". We understand mob psychology and know how it got to where it is. Personally, I don't like people who say they want my country nuked.
It won't be long before Russia and China understand too. The big countries are not your 6itch to do your dirty work for you. If you want the protection of Pax Americana, there are rules. Russia and China will expect allies to follow those rules too. Obama was too convinced that there was money to spare. That's why Trump is here now. He's mean and that is what the voters expect from him.
Truly though, it's just cold turkey. Everyone's got to get over their addictions before we can get it back together again. I'd be recommending that Trump get with Russia and China, as long as they cooperate. This isn't a time to go on a territory grab. It's just a time to let the little countries go ape nutty with their pretending that they have control over what they obviously do not. The big three countries should only act in response to one of the smaller states getting an upper hand in their personal ambitions.
Remarkably enough, George Orwell and Aldous Huxley wrote of Dystopian states who seem to be the Utopian ideal as long as as the riff-raff treat democracy as just a means to cheat without getting caught. Trump will likely do something to help those refuges, but it's not like they ever really earned it. It's just that he would like to not leave Australia stuck with them. Time to let the riff-raff sink into the deep if they can't handle life in their own country. Nobody is stopping the stupid civil wars though. Not us. Not Russia. Not China. You should think about that some. I'd sink those boats before they get near shore next time.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,170
Paris
|
#7 5 hrs ago
Fine with me. You need to stand on your own legs for once anyway.
|
#9 4 hrs ago
Those bases are to protect you as well as the American people.
Many Americans voted for Mr Trump because they were getting fed up with being taken advantage of especially financially.
If you can't respect US then that is your choice.
We are getting tired of people playing on the idiots among US.
|
#10 2 hrs ago
Trump isnt the one that created this mess it was Obama.What are you going to take every refugee from every country that has civil war.If Obama and Clinton had stayed out of Libya wed have at least half as many refugees.Obama totally lost control of Syria.Trump is trying to straighten this mess out with Russia and the middle eastern countries for safe havens to stop the flow until after the war.As far as Somalia thats up to the African Union to settle .They should take the refugees.
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#12 1 hr ago
You are being too kind.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|2 min
|Monk
|411,187
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|2 min
|The NERVE
|944
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|1,489,148
|Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?
|3 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|96
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|District 1
|236,371
|Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac...
|5 min
|factsdontmatteran...
|43
|Anti-Trump Republican eyes party switch in deep...
|6 min
|INFIDEL
|48
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|46 min
|INFIDEL
|5,345
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC