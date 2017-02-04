US suspends enforcement of travel ban...

US suspends enforcement of travel ban, DOJ appeals

There are 15 comments on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 13 hrs ago, titled US suspends enforcement of travel ban, DOJ appeals.

A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked President... . Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, center, talks to reporters as Solicitor General Noah Purcell, second from right, looks on, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, following a hearing in federal court in Seattle.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 11 hrs ago
Nice to see the checks and balances working.

Expect years of this while Comrade tRump continues to throw Twitter-tantrums.

https://impeachdonaldtrumpnow.org

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,195

Paris

#2 10 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Nice to see the checks and balances working.

Expect years of this while Comrade tRump continues to throw Twitter-tantrums.

https://impeachdonaldtrumpnow.org
Errors From The Press Are Piling Up In The Opening Weeks Of The Trump Administration

Alex Pfeiffer

Read more: http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/04/errors-from...

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#3 10 hrs ago
While the emergency stay of this ridiculous, narcissistic judge's order was rejected, the appeal is yet to come. Eventually, a Supreme Court with Constitutional Conservative replacements for Scalia and Ginsberg will reverse this suicidal, Democrat Communist imposed weakness toward an obvious threat to U.S. sovereignty.

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,316

Location hidden
#4 9 hrs ago
Le Jimbo wrote:
<quoted text>

Errors From The Press Are Piling Up In The Opening Weeks Of The Trump Administration

Alex Pfeiffer

Read more: http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/04/errors-from...
#RememberBowlingGreen

LOL

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

753

Location hidden
#5 8 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
While the emergency stay of this ridiculous, narcissistic judge's order was rejected, the appeal is yet to come. Eventually, a Supreme Court with Constitutional Conservative replacements for Scalia and Ginsberg will reverse this suicidal, Democrat Communist imposed weakness toward an obvious threat to U.S. sovereignty.
That's it my dearest faithful! When our narrative is attacked, always respond by attacking the detractors! Never consider that the narrative itself is less than infallible and a sanctified construct! Nevermind in this instance the Justice in question was appointed by the 43rd President! The same President who first appointed my Supreme Court nominee! No my faithful, it cannot be that perhaps the Executive Order itself was flawed and unConstitutional! It must be a liberal activist judge, appointed by the last conservative President! An idol to you my faithfuls but a decade ago!

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#6 6 hrs ago
Le Jimbo wrote:
<quoted text>

Errors From The Press Are Piling Up In The Opening Weeks Of The Trump Administration

Alex Pfeiffer

Read more: http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/04/errors-from...
Errors like the Bowling Green Massacre?
The "President" of Australia tRump talked to?
Our 2 secy's of defense?

You're -really- not too bright, are you cupcake?

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#9 5 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
#RememberBowlingGreen
LOL
The difference being, the Trump people immediately admit (by themselves) even their insignificant errors, whereas you Democrat Communist supporters never admit any mistake. If you reference them, they were someone else's initiation and fault.
Jim

Saint Catharines, Canada

#10 5 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>

#RememberBowlingGreen

LOL
The famous alternative massacre...many people lived....lol
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#12 5 hrs ago
Jim wrote:
The famous alternative massacre...many people lived....lol
You guys are just trying to cover up the actual terror elements actually discovered in Bowling Green. The pertinent question is why you'd put so much effort into hiding the actual terror connections, instead bashing a simple and insignificant speaking error allowing you to bash those opposed to terror. Could it be you are actually terror supporting disinformation people?

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#13 4 hrs ago
Expose these terrorist supporters and they run like the rats they are.

Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#17 4 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
<quoted text>

You guys are just trying to cover up the actual terror elements actually discovered in Bowling Green. The pertinent question is why you'd put so much effort into hiding the actual terror connections, instead bashing a simple and insignificant speaking error allowing you to bash those opposed to terror. Could it be you are actually terror supporting disinformation people?
So now the Bowling Green massacre has morphed to elements of a terror plot?

In 2009 two al-Qaeda terrorists from Iraq were found to be living as refugees in Bowling Green. In court, they later admitted that they had attacked U.S. soldiers in Iraq.

The arrest of the two men, who are now in prison, led to a six month drastic curtailment and overhaul of the Iraqi refugee program in 2011.

"Â“I bet itÂ’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized, and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green Massacre,Â” Conway said

Simple and insignificant speaking error?

Judged:

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

753

Location hidden
#18 3 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>So now the Bowling Green massacre has morphed to elements of a terror plot?

In 2009 two al-Qaeda terrorists from Iraq were found to be living as refugees in Bowling Green. In court, they later admitted that they had attacked U.S. soldiers in Iraq.

The arrest of the two men, who are now in prison, led to a six month drastic curtailment and overhaul of the Iraqi refugee program in 2011.

"Ã‚Â“I bet itÃ‚Â’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized, and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green Massacre,Ã‚Â” Conway said

Simple and insignificant speaking error?
Blasphemy! You dared question one of my faithfuls and therefore must be a terrorist supporter! There is no other logical conclusion!
16 TEEN SHOTS

Atlanta, GA

#19 3 hrs ago
SO Called pigs.

16 TEEN SHOTS

Atlanta, GA

#20 9 min ago
SO CALLED d.o.j they are nothing but a bunch of kkk police.

16 TEEN SHOTS

Atlanta, GA

#21 8 min ago
SO Called whites that loves BLACKS.
