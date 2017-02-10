US sailors listed as missing after 19...

US sailors listed as missing after 1944 ship disaster may not be missing after all

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Turner on the East River in New York City near the Williamsburg Bridge. The USS Turner exploded and sank in 1944 and more than 130 of its sailors are still listed as missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al Franken tells Maher: GOP senators privately ... 2 min Fat Saul da Jew 31
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 3 min Truth is might 20,394
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min District 1 238,136
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 13 min Agents of Corruption 412,465
News A man holds a poster of a woman wearing an Amer... 14 min WelbyMD 39
News DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3... 15 min Negra 158
News Huge numbers tune in to listen to court on Trum... 26 min WelbyMD 46
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 28 min Yeah 1,492,931
News U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks to Democr... 1 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 111
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,229 • Total comments across all topics: 278,811,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC